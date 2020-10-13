Anton "Tony" Kunst left our world on October 11, 2020 to join all his friends and family in heaven and play his accordion for their enjoyment.
A Mass of a Christian Burial for Tony will be held at 11AM on Thursday, October 20, 2020 at St. Stephens Catholic Church - 1401 Clark St. Stevens Point. Rev. Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9-10:30AM on Thursday at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point, before processing to church. Burial will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Bronislava Parish Cemetery.
Born April 3, 1936 son of Diedrich Kunst and Florence (Pierzchalski) Kunst, Tony lived in the Birnamwood area with his family. He married Theresa (Tess) Kaufmann on October 20, 1956 and they had six children. He owned a small business as a mechanic and gas station owner there for a few years. Later, he started working for the Soo Line railroad. He completed Telegraphy school in Utah and spent his career working the railroad in Mundelein, Illinois, Union Grove, WI and then in the small town of Theresa, WI helping canneries transport food across the U.S in railroad cars. In 1969 he transferred to Stevens Point and worked in various roles until he retired in 1996.
He enjoyed coaching little league, bowling, snowmobiling, fishing and playing the accordion. Later, he even formed a band, The TNTs (Tony N Tess's) Family Band, and enjoyed many hours together with his family performing at local events. Tess passed away in January of 1994 of ALS.
Tony married Sylvia Niemczyk Tepp August 13, 1995. They just celebrated 25 years of marriage. In the past 25 years Tony and Sylvia enjoyed traveling the world visiting Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii and Germany, mainly with polka groups. They were snowbirds heading at the first sign of cold first to New Mexico and then Arizona. They always found musician friends as Tony played his accordion in many jam sessions. He enjoyed yodeling, playing cards & dice, hitting a round of golf, bowling, having breakfast with his railroad friends and of course fishing. Tony and Sylvia could be found fishing for hours on lakes in central and northern Wisconsin. He said he never caught a fish he would not eat, no matter how small.
Tony is survived by his wife Sylvia and his six children: Nancy (Lewis) Smith, Rose (Steve) Depoe, Joe (Debbie) Kunst, Alan (Cathy) Kunst, Julie Johnson, and Tony Kunst Jr. He is also survived by the children of Sylvia, that joined him when they married; Tim Tepp, Marcia Tepp (Gary Hetzer), Jenifer Napruszewski (Ken), Jeffrey (Jill) Tepp, Mark (Lisa) Tepp and Chris Tepp (Fiance Angie Koziel). He is survived by eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters Marcie Taugtes, Vicki Wenke and two brothers, Herman Kunst and Al Kunst. He was preceded in death by his parents, his bother Edward and his wife Tess.
We would like to extend special thanks to Peggy and Rose from Synergy for their wonderful home care and the staff at Pride TLC in Weston for their care and compassion. He enjoyed sharing jokes with every one of them.
