Barbara Anne Razner Winters, 91 passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas August 11, 2020. Barbara was a native of Stevens Point. The oldest of 4 children born to Dorothy and Edmund Razner. Barbara graduated from Northwestern University in Chicago (school of communications). She taught children with learning disabilities in Portland Oregon School district. She met her husband William (Bill) Winters Jr. at a wedding in Portland, Oregon and were later married on May 30th of 1953. Her husband graduated from University of Northwestern Medical School. They settled in Houston, Texas. Barbara is survived by her sons Christopher, William, Scott. She is also survived by sister Kaye A. Pardee and brother Thomas H. Razner. She was predeceased by her father Edmund Razner, Monter Dorothy Razner, brother Robert J. Razner and loving husband William Lewis Winters Jr. MD. The family will gather at a later date for a private internment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store