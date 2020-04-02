|
|
Barbara J. Guzman, born on May 27, 1948 to Joseph and Victoria Guzman, passed on March 20, 2020 as a result of multiple health issues including COPD. She was a resident of North Crest assisted living.
She was married to James J. Ostrowski in 1969, and later divorced. She had three sons: Wade, Kerry, and Chad.
Barbara loved so much. In her younger years she worked a lot of different jobs. From working the counter at Woolworth's in her younger years to taking care of residents at what was known then as River Pines assisted living as well as Portage County Home. Other jobs she had that she loved included bar tending at Trackside and her last job working the packing line at Herrschners. Any work she did she put in a lot of love. She also loved trying new things. Some of her activities in her younger years included darts, bowling, and even volleyball. In her retirement, her favorite thing was crafts. She loved to work with colored pencils and she especially loved to work with needles and yarn. She was an avid reader, mostly sticking to the works of James Patterson. As well, she was a fan of the Green Bay Packers (especially Clay Matthews) as well as wrestling (especially Roman Reigns).
She is survived by siblings: Judy Wilkinson, Joan Adamsheck, Joe (Joan) Guzman, Frank (Katherine) Guzman, and Thomas Guzman. She is also survived by one son, Chad Ostrowski. She was preceded in death by her sons Wade Ostrowski and Kerry Ostrowski as well as her only granddaughter Zariah Rae Ostrowski.
The family would love to thank North Crest assisted living for allowing mom the dignity and the grace she so deserved in her final days. They were very accommodating in her final days. As well, the family would love to thank Ascension Hospice for their work. Their services went above and beyond in making her comfortable.
At this time, there will be no funeral. A celebration of life is tentatively planned for a later date due to the concerns of coronavirus to the public.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com.
Published in Stevens Point News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020