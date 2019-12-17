|
Bartholomew David Trzebiatowski V, father, husband and son, age 41, and a resident of Wauconda, IL passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with his family by his side. After being cancer free for 8 years melanoma came back this summer and metastasized. In the end though a cardiac event took his life way too fast and soon.
Bert "BJ" was born on July 9, 1978 in Stevens Point to Bert and Mary (Hetzer) Trzebiatowski. He was the oldest of 4 children, Jerry (Monica), Sara (Matt) Hintz, and Rick (Betony). He enjoyed spending time with all his nieces and nephews; his godson Mitchell, Lily, Hesselin, Addison, Matti, Emmerich, and Thomas. He is survived by his grandmother Ione Hetzer and grandparents Bert (III) and Helen Trzebiatowski. Bert was very proud to be part of a large family with many uncles, aunts, and cousins. He is further survived by his father and mother in-law, Kenneth and Linda Beal, along with sister-in-law, Ann Strelow and friend David Klapka, and nephews Bryon and Andruw.
He was preceded in death by great-grandparents Arthur "Grumpy" and Effie Hetzer, great grandparents Bert II and Amelia Trzebiatowski, grandpa David Hetzer, grandparents-in-law Roland and Adeline Anderson, and Gilbert and Erna Beal.
Early on in 6th grade Bert knew he wanted to be an engineer. He graduated in 1997 from Stevens Point Area Senior High. One of his proudest moments was being accepted to the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he went on to earn his Bachelors and Masters degree in Geological Engineering. Another proud milestone was passing the Professional Engineering exam and went on to be licensed in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Kansas. He loved going to work each day being a Project Engineer at Kennedy Jenks. He had the ability to see problems before they happened and knew just what to do to solve them. Bert was instrumental in cleaning up the environment through his occupation and it continued into how he lived his life and he passed that passion on to his kids and others who he met in life.
While at UW Madison he met the love of his life Mary (Beal) Trzebiatowski in January 2000. They were united in marriage at St. Bronislava in Plover on October 7, 2006 and went on to have 3 beautiful children that meant everything to them Bert Junior, Carter, and Claire.
When Bert was young he enjoyed being active in 4-H for 10 years. This may have ignited his passion for his small garden that he grew with his kids later on. He enjoyed taking his kids to the family farm when he went home to visit and helped his brother-in-law Matt at harvest time. Bert loved being in the outdoors due to the peace in nature it brought to him whether it was deer or turkey hunting, fishing or boating. In 2005 he had the opportunity to harvest his lifetime trophy buck while hunting with his brother Jerry. Bert has spent the last couple of years preparing for the opportunity to hunt with both of his boys for the years to come.
Bert enjoyed most just hanging out in the backyard grilling, having a glass of whiskey and a cigar with his wife on a beautiful night in front of a fire or spending time with family in the backyard pool, it made the time he spent traveling for work worth it.
During high school he played football and track. He was a season football ticket holder every year while at UW Madison. During college he worked at the Kohl Center as part of the conversion crew converting between hockey and basketball. You could see him on tv during periods cleaning the ice. To this day if a Green Bay Packer, Badger football, basketball or hockey game is on you knew he was watching it.
Bert was ecstatic to see his own kids in sports. Even though he had to travel often for work he never missed a game for his boys in Bulldog Youth Sports Football & Lacrosse. He watched Bert Jr. make it to the Super Bowl with his team last year. This past spring he watched Carter and his team become the U10 Lacrosse Champions.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends were welcome to visit his wife Mary and their children Bert Jr., Carter and Claire on Saturday, Dec.14, 2019 at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home. A funeral mass will take place on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. Bronislava Church in Plover where Bert had received all his sacraments and was a long-time mass server in his younger years. The mass will be preceded by a rosary at 2:30 p.m., mass at 3 p.m., and followed by meal at 5 p.m., and fellowship from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers money towards his children's college education would make him smile down on us. His wish for our children is to have all the opportunities they deserve.
"Bert you will be missed and always loved!" Mary
"He never missed a game." Bert and Carter
Published in Stevens Point News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019