Carroll B. Dana, age 88, formerly of Stevens Point died March 24, 2020 at his home in Roswell, Ga.
He was born Jan. 16, 1932 in Racine. He spent his early years in Clintonville and Wausau. In his high school years, he excelled in forensics, extemporaneous speaking, debate and also played on the tennis team. Later at Ripon College he was a member of the varsity debate team and the freshmen tennis team.
He left college to join the Navy serving four years during the Korean conflict. The first one and a half years were spent on the USS Chara (AE31), an ammunition ship that rearmed carriers, cruisers and destroyers off the coast of Korea. The Chara operated out of Sasebo, Japan. He next served at Pearl Harbor and in Stockton, Calif.
Upon discharge from the Navy he resumed college studies, this time at the University of Wisconsin receiving a BS degree in Economics in January 1959, and soon afterwards began working for the then Hardware Mutual (later becoming Sentry Insurance). He left Sentry in 1974 and spent the next seven years with a large agency as vice president. He then started his own agency which he sold a few years later. Carroll worked for other firms and did consulting to complete a 37 year insurance career.
Carroll was preceded in death by his first wife, Marion Becker Dana, and their two children, Brian and Pauline.
In May of 2014 he moved to Georgia to marry a former college classmate of Marion's and a long-time family friend, Alice "Kay" Brown, who survives him. Also surviving are his three grandchildren: Gage of LaCrosse, Amelia (Alex) Jaramillo of Wausau, and Marshall who is currently serving with the US Air Force in Afghanistan. He is also survived by five stepchildren and their spouses, nine step-grandchildren (plus one spouse) and one step-greatgrandchild.
Carroll will be buried in Guardian Angel Cemetery in Stevens Point. There will be a graveside service when circumstances permit. Boston Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Stevens Point News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020