To Darlene and the boys and their families & Chet's brothers and sisters so sorry for the loss of Chet. I have so many memories of having Chet as a brother in law working with Him , hunting, trips to Branson, and of course all the parties of which He was the comic of the crowd and music man . Remember my sons wedding at Sentry which no live bands were allowed so some of the guys snuck his music stuff in and He made a lot of people happy playing His Polka music which He was good at. Don Vish & Kathy

Don Wisinski