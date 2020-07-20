1/
Christopher Terrill Chesbrough
1965 - 2020
Christopher Terrill Chesbrough died July 14, 2020, at home in Sparta, Wisconsin, of natural causes. Chris was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, on March 11, 1965 to the late Robert and Marianne (Mabie) Chesbrough.

He attended schools in Stevens Point and following his senior year at Stevens Point Area Senior High School he enlisted in the Army. While in the military he met and married Stephanie Carlson. Their daughter Tarrah survives.

Chris is further survived by stepmother Beverly West; sisters, Diane "Dede" (Marc) Mattson, Mary Jane (Aaron) Holt; brothers, William "Bill" (Kelly Heppner) Chesbrough and Scott (Candi) Chesbrough. Also survived by stepsister Kim O'Flaherty and stepbrother Thomas (Susan) Brenegan; Marilynn Chesbrough, David (Kelly) Weiland and Tina Reifsnider. Nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends also survive. For many years, Chris was a caregiver for Dylan Dutton; Dylan and his mother Angie Dutton survive.

In his youth, Chris swam with the Stevens Point YMCA Swim Team, and was a member of the Waupaca Chain O'Lakes Waterski Team. He was an avid down- hill skier and wicked pool player.

The family is grateful for the love and care of Chris's special friends in Sparta, Tracey Baker and Terry Mueller.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah has assisted the family. Per Chris's wishes, there will be no services.

Regardless of the season, he had a special passion for a nightly bonfire. When you have your next bonfire, reflect on your memories of Chris.

If you choose memorials may be sent to Operation Bootstrap, 5000 Heffron St, Stevens Point, WI. 54481 or Oxford House, 709 Demarest Ave, Waupaca, WI. 5498 or the charity of your choice.

Published in Stevens Point News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Torkelson-White-Ninneman-Steele Funeral Home
2224 Superior Ave
Tomah, WI 54660
(608) 372-5158
