Chuck McCarty, age 87, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on October 26, 2020.
Chuck was born on 2/22/33 in McAlester, Oklahoma to parents Richard McCarty and Beatrice Arpealor. He graduated from McAlester high school in 1952. In his high school senior year, Chuck was selected as an All-State designee for basketball. After receiving a college basketball scholarship, Chuck enrolled for one year at the college of Eastern Oklahoma A & M. During the Korean conflict, Chuck's call to serve in the armed forces was strong. In 1953 he left college to enlist in the army. He began service in 1953 and was honorably dischared in 1956.
On April 23, 1960, Chuck married the love of his life, Jacqueline Conner in Harvey, Illinois. They enjoyed over 60 years of marriage and were blessed to have three children and twelve grandchildren. Son Kevin (Jenean), Phoenix, AZ; Devin, Chase and Kaitlin. Daughter Kelly (Jim) Brunker, Sun Prairie,WI; Joseph, Christopher and Patrick. Son Kyle the Lionhearted (Margaret) Wausau,WI; Samuel, Anna, Elizabeth, Charles, Liam and Fredrick.
Chuck was employed with Sentry Insurance. In 1988, after 16 years of service, he retired from his position as Director of Corporate Auto Physical Damage Claims.
In addition to spending time with family, Chuck loved to fish, play basketball, and was a long time season ticket holder and supporter of the UWSP men's basketball team. He also served for several years as president of the UWSP Coaches Committee and as a member of the Backcourt Club. Chuck also loved to travel with his wife Jackie. Together they visited many countries around the world.
A funeral mass will be held in memory of Chuck McCarty on November 7, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Saint Stephen's Catholic Church, Stevens Point.
Donations in Chuck's memory can be made to Good Days, a non-profit organization that provides resources for life-extending treatments to people in need of access to care. Donate online at www.mygooddays.org/donate
or by mail to Good Days Attn Taylor Marshall 2611 Internet Blvd, Ste 105 Frisco, TX 75034.