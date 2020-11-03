1/1
Chuck McCarty
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chuck's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chuck McCarty, age 87, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on October 26, 2020.

Chuck was born on 2/22/33 in McAlester, Oklahoma to parents Richard McCarty and Beatrice Arpealor. He graduated from McAlester high school in 1952. In his high school senior year, Chuck was selected as an All-State designee for basketball. After receiving a college basketball scholarship, Chuck enrolled for one year at the college of Eastern Oklahoma A & M. During the Korean conflict, Chuck's call to serve in the armed forces was strong. In 1953 he left college to enlist in the army. He began service in 1953 and was honorably dischared in 1956.

On April 23, 1960, Chuck married the love of his life, Jacqueline Conner in Harvey, Illinois. They enjoyed over 60 years of marriage and were blessed to have three children and twelve grandchildren. Son Kevin (Jenean), Phoenix, AZ; Devin, Chase and Kaitlin. Daughter Kelly (Jim) Brunker, Sun Prairie,WI; Joseph, Christopher and Patrick. Son Kyle the Lionhearted (Margaret) Wausau,WI; Samuel, Anna, Elizabeth, Charles, Liam and Fredrick.

Chuck was employed with Sentry Insurance. In 1988, after 16 years of service, he retired from his position as Director of Corporate Auto Physical Damage Claims.

In addition to spending time with family, Chuck loved to fish, play basketball, and was a long time season ticket holder and supporter of the UWSP men's basketball team. He also served for several years as president of the UWSP Coaches Committee and as a member of the Backcourt Club. Chuck also loved to travel with his wife Jackie. Together they visited many countries around the world.

A funeral mass will be held in memory of Chuck McCarty on November 7, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Saint Stephen's Catholic Church, Stevens Point.

Donations in Chuck's memory can be made to Good Days, a non-profit organization that provides resources for life-extending treatments to people in need of access to care. Donate online at www.mygooddays.org/donate or by mail to Good Days Attn Taylor Marshall 2611 Internet Blvd, Ste 105 Frisco, TX 75034.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
Saint Stephen's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boston Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 31, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
October 31, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
October 31, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved