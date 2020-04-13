|
Clifford Michelkamp Sr., age 81 of Amherst passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born on Jan. 5, 1939, the son of the late Baldus and Belvina (Gagas) Michelkamp. He enjoyed church picnics, fishing, farming most of his life, going to auctions and just visiting with everyone. Clifford married Loretta on June 1, 1968 and later divorced.
Clifford is survived by his children; Brian Michelkamp of Rosholt, Shelley (Randy) Pezewski of Custer, Kimberly (Bill) Gibbs of Custer, Keith (Kristin) Michelkamp of Custer, Brad (Julie) Michelkamp of Stevens Point, grandchildren; Adam Gibbs, Ashley Gibbs, Serena Michelkamp, Ashton Michelkamp, Emma Michelkamp, siblings; Gregory (Sally) Michelkamp Sr, Harry (Marlene) Michelkamp, Ann Marie Singleton, many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Clifford is preceded in death by his parents; son, Clifford Michelkamp Jr., and a brother, Emil (Loretta) Michelkamp.
Due to the Covid-19 no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020