Corey Lee Johnson Sr., age 47, was taken from us too soon on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
If you are wondering if you knew him, you didn't……because you would remember. Whether you called him Corey, Pop's, Babe, Uhm Corey, Uncle Corey, Guy, Big Sexy, Chunk, M.J., Corey-Corey, Dude or Johnson & Johnson, you would remember.
If you:
• Answered to the call of "Kaw-Kaw", used it to find Corey, or used it in place of cursing…
• Shouted E-I-E-I-E-I-O at the top of your lungs, in a bar, in a pool, or as a toast…
• Sing the song Wagon Wheel out loud, every time – well mostly the "Johnson City Tennessee" part…
• Know that 'going to Walmart and 10:35" really has nothing to do with place or time…
• Have ever hung out in a "grotch" (garage)
• Have planned for days or years on how to beat him in a water fight…..because you'd lost too many times…
• Ever thought up ways to trigger his gag reflex…
• Found yourself in a deep and heated debate only to realize he really didn't care – He was just 'poking the bear'…
• Instinctively placed your chair more than 10 feet from a "Corey campfire"
• Toasted a Whiskey & diet 7-Up in his honor…
• (or your kids) learned curse words not known before…
• Recognize phrases such as "Dude", "Ta Da", "S'up Dog", "All by myself", "oh, Mylanta", "Whoop", "Stop Yelling", "don't make it weird", "True Story – Just made it up"………or if you know where you can buy feelings on clearance..
…..you knew Corey
Corey lived life to the fullest. He was full of it…..life, fun and sass that is. He was patriotic, loving, giving and charismatic. People were naturally drawn to his spirit, his passion for life, his sense of humor, sarcasm and his ability to make you laugh or feel better. To Corey, friends were family and family were friends. He brought people together and made everyone feel comfortable.
His summers were filled with UTV rides, Pontoon cruises, and golfing. Fall was filled with hunting and sports. He also loved (car) racing – both dirt and asphalt tracks. He even worked in the pit crew for a time. Impromptu adventures with his wife, were sprinkled with coffee stops (a.k.a Kwik Trip®) and a few favorite, shake-of-the-day locations. Where Corey was, there was always music (not that you got to listen to an entire song), laughs and conversation - attempted at least because the tunes were often loud. He changed the lyrics to songs and made-up words, or used the wrong ones, for things he couldn't remember. The stories would leave you laughing until tears were streaming down your face and you couldn't breathe. He was the master activity planner – on his own timeline of course.
Corey avoided anything that made it seem like he cared too much and blamed any sort of tears on "allergies". You could rarely spot him without his signature cargo shorts and ¼ zip pullover – even in the heat of summer (with sleeves pushed up to the elbow). He could be found standing, leaning or kneeling – almost never sitting.
He excelled at his profession as a Salesman and made his coworkers feel like family (Pierce, TruGreen, Badger Plastics). He was great with kids of all ages. If there were kids around, he could be found being a kid at heart himself. He was generous in life as well as in death as an organ donor.
Corey spent his childhood years in Readfield, WI and attended New London Highschool, graduating in 1991. In August of that year Corey entered the United States Navy. He served as a Boiler Technician and obtained the rank of E-4. He served in the Persian War and completed his active assignment on the USS Seasta stationed in San Diego, CA. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy Marksman Rifle Ribbon and the Navy Battle E. Ribbon. In 1994 he transitioned from active duty to the Naval Reserve Personnel Center in New Orleans. He was honorably discharged in 1999.
He is survived by his overly patient and accepting wife Stephanie (Langeslay) Johnson, who was the love of his life. They met, by chance, in 2013 and were married January 2019. Never have two opposites fit so well together.
He and his son, Corey Johnson Jr. ("CJ") shared a love for football, sports and BMX bike racing. Corey Sr. might not have been the best communicator but was extremely proud of his son's life accomplishments and the man he was becoming.
Corey was preceded in death by, his infant brother Michael Johnson, his parents Ronald & Christine Johnson, nephew Taylor Buss and parents-in-law David & Bonnie Langeslay In addition to his wife and son, he is survived by his siblings Cindy (Tom) Simpson, Kathy (Tim) Weiland, Teryn (Dennis) Huettl, Kim (Terry) Selle, Ronald Jr (Lori) Johnson, Gregg (Dorla) Johnson, David Johnson, Deanna (Scott) Degal, Chad (Kristie) Johnson, sister-in-law Gretchen (Joe) Mazurczak. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Corey lived for now. He didn't wait for things to be 'just right'. He didn't wait for Friday, for summer, for good weather – he made the most of the moment he was in.
Go out, make memories and enjoy life now. If Heaven didn't know how to have a good time before, they will now…………………….
The celebration of life will take place on July 30th 2020
Visitation: 11:15 – 1:15 Service: 1:30 – 2:00 Celebration: 2:00 – 4:00
A light lunch will be served. Please bring your beverage of choice, and some lawn chairs for the service if you would like
Attire: Casual dress is preferred……..Cargo shorts and/or ¼ zip pull-overs recommended
*Location:
Pfiffner Pioneer Park Pavilion.
1100 Crosby Ave
Stevens Point, WI 54481
*Weather permitting, the visitation and service will be held outside to allow for social distancing to your comfort.
