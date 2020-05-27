Dale E. O'Brien, age 61, of Plover passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, May 25, 2020.
Dale Edward O'Brien was born Jan. 16, 1959, in Plover to the late Dorr O'Brien and Irene (Hamerski) O'Brien. Dale was raised in the heart of Plover. His family owned O'Brien Oil Co. Dale worked at the full-service gas station throughout his childhood years. Dale married Lori (Adamczak) on July 5, 1986 at St. Bronislava Church. They had two children, Lance and Andrea. Dale received an agricultural degree from UW-Madison. Following in his dad's footsteps, Dale was elected as the Town of Plover Supervisor. He served on the town board for 17 years before transitioning to his role as a Portage County Supervisor. He proudly served for 14 years and was honored for his work on the Airport, Agriculture and Extension Education, and Health and Safety Committees.
Dale is best known for his work in the fields. He managed Hamerski Farms Inc. in Plover. His hands were always covered in dirt and grease. Dale loved to fix things and he always had a solution and the tools to do it. He wouldn't hesitate to come right over and help anyone out.
Dale loved to laugh and had many friends. He enjoyed sharing memories about the shenanigans he caused in his youth. He was a hobby aircraft pilot. Dale was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing and hunting. Dale shared many fond memories of taking his son hunting. Many family vacations were spent towing a boat around to find the best fishing spots stretching from Wisconsin to Canada. He looked forward to taking his three granddaughters out on the boat and teaching them to fish.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Lori (Adamczak) O'Brien; his children, Lance (Bethany) O'Brien and their children Adelynn and Raelynn of Plover, and Andrea (Wesley) Sherry and their child Norah of Madison. His siblings, Sandy O'Brien, Dennis O'Brien, and Julie O'Brien.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home 2911 Plover Road, Plover, on Thursday May 28, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Due to Covid-19 no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. A Private Service will be held on Friday with burial to follow at St. Bronislava Parish Cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Dale Edward O'Brien was born Jan. 16, 1959, in Plover to the late Dorr O'Brien and Irene (Hamerski) O'Brien. Dale was raised in the heart of Plover. His family owned O'Brien Oil Co. Dale worked at the full-service gas station throughout his childhood years. Dale married Lori (Adamczak) on July 5, 1986 at St. Bronislava Church. They had two children, Lance and Andrea. Dale received an agricultural degree from UW-Madison. Following in his dad's footsteps, Dale was elected as the Town of Plover Supervisor. He served on the town board for 17 years before transitioning to his role as a Portage County Supervisor. He proudly served for 14 years and was honored for his work on the Airport, Agriculture and Extension Education, and Health and Safety Committees.
Dale is best known for his work in the fields. He managed Hamerski Farms Inc. in Plover. His hands were always covered in dirt and grease. Dale loved to fix things and he always had a solution and the tools to do it. He wouldn't hesitate to come right over and help anyone out.
Dale loved to laugh and had many friends. He enjoyed sharing memories about the shenanigans he caused in his youth. He was a hobby aircraft pilot. Dale was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing and hunting. Dale shared many fond memories of taking his son hunting. Many family vacations were spent towing a boat around to find the best fishing spots stretching from Wisconsin to Canada. He looked forward to taking his three granddaughters out on the boat and teaching them to fish.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Lori (Adamczak) O'Brien; his children, Lance (Bethany) O'Brien and their children Adelynn and Raelynn of Plover, and Andrea (Wesley) Sherry and their child Norah of Madison. His siblings, Sandy O'Brien, Dennis O'Brien, and Julie O'Brien.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home 2911 Plover Road, Plover, on Thursday May 28, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Due to Covid-19 no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. A Private Service will be held on Friday with burial to follow at St. Bronislava Parish Cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point News from May 27 to Jun. 3, 2020.