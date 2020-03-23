|
Delores Anna Groshek, age 86, formerly of Amherst Junction, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at The Willows Assisted Living in Iola. Delores was born in Stevens Point on April 13, 1933, to Anton & Anna (Kontney) Golla.
She married Henry W. Groshek on April 20, 1949, and they had seven children: Lloyd (Sherry), Casey (Sue), Delroy (Gretchen), Denise (Tom) Maves, Jackie (Jeff) Rutta, Gary, and Wayne (Jill). Henry & Delores later divorced.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, 13 siblings, Henry, and an infant son, Michael. In addition to her children and their spouses, she is survived by her brother Gregory Golla, one sister-in-law, Mona Kolosso, 20 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Delores was a hard-working woman her entire life. After raising her kids on the farm, she went to work cleaning houses and was very proud of her detail-oriented approach. Even when her clients offered fancy mops, she insisted that the only way to wash a floor was by scrubbing on hands and knees. She loved being surrounded by her large family, and was always cooking giant batches of something, whether it was chicken soup or cookies.
She also worked at the Meadow Inn restaurant in Amherst until it closed. Delores took a lot of pride in her appearance and loved shopping the sales for clothes, shoes and jewelry. She was always in a perfectly coordinated outfit at church, family functions, or out on the dance floor at any Polish wedding. Delores also loved to watch her flowers, and her grandchildren grow. She was so proud of the kids' accomplishments and loved cheering for them at every sporting event. Even as the family grew larger, Delores never forgot a birthday or an anniversary.
Just as you never forgot us, we will never forget you. Rest peacefully, Grandma Delores. We hope you are polka dancing in heaven.
Delores' family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Iola Living Assistance and The Willows. So many people gave her so much love and attention. Dan was very special caregiver who spent extra time with her playing his guitar and singing to her. Heartland Hospice also provided additional care and compassion for Delores, and to her loved ones. We are forever grateful for the gifts they shared with us while keeping her comfortable. Any memorials for Delores can be sent to 11024 Hi-Corners Rd. Scandinavia, WI. 54977.
A private family Funeral Mass due to the Coronavirus restrictions was held. Rev. Dan Hackel officiated. Burial followed in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Stevens Point News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020