Derek J. Firkus, age 57, of Stevens Point unexpectedly joined his beloved mother, Margaret, and loving dog, Sadie May Rose, on Dec. 23, 2019.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1962, cherished son to Margaret Wachowiak.
Derek was one of those rare souls who passionately worked hard to achieve his dreams. He always was the most pleasant person to be around and had a smile that would light up a room. Derek's entrepreneurial spirit kept him constantly moving into new areas of interest, prompting his diving full in to learn all that he needed to know to succeed. Derek inherited his green thumb from his Grandpa Wachowiak, which he used in his most recent passion, Sunrise Raspberry Farms, the organic orchard he started from scratch. He worked hard daily, always planting, pruning and caring for his orchard. Other passions included listening and playing music, mostly rock 'n' roll, with Elvis being a long-time favorite and spending time with his dog Sadie. He was also fond of rebuilding old cars and enjoyed this in his 'free time'.
He is survived by his siblings, Nancy (Stan) Potocki, Karen (Gerald) Mallek, Connie (David) Ciesielski, James Firkus, Christopher Firkus and numerous nieces, nephews and life-long friends.
A family service was privately held.
Published in Stevens Point News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020