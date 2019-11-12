|
Dianne M. (Kedrowicz) Lorbiecki, age 79 of Polonia, left this life and accepted the promise of the next with dignity and grace on Saturday, November 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the Willows Assisted Living Center in Iola, WI while under the care of Heartland Hospice. Dianne was born October 10, 1940 in Stevens Point, the daughter of the late Raymond and Laura (Zblewski) Kedrowicz. Her marriage to Eugene Lorbiecki took place on September 17, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. After their marriage the couple moved to Milwaukee where she worked for AC Delco. After the birth of their first child, the couple moved to Galloway. They later moved to the home they built on a corner of Dianne's family homestead where they raised their children and spoiled their grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dianne shared her talents with more than her family. She worked at Sears, Bushman Potato Sales and Wysocki Sales. After retiring from "office work", Dianne became the cook at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Polonia. The many children she served there brought great joy to her. Dianne was a founding member of the Polonia SnoBos Snowmobile Club. She was also a member of the Stevens Point Old Car Club and the Sacred Heart Rosary Society. She spent many hours at the ball diamond and other venues supporting her husband, daughter, sons and grandchildren. Dianne loved polka music and polka dancing, especially when Gene was playing in the band. She enjoyed dinner theatre trips with her friends, snowmobiling, traveling, gardening, cooking, baking and watching the antics of the birds on her patio. Dianne is survived by her husband, Gene, her children Sandi Gagas, Dennis (Kathy) Lorbiecki and Donnie (Jill) Lorbiecki, seven grandchildren: Ashley (Wesley Arenson) Gagas, Meghan (Cole) Corrigan, Evan (Alexandra) Gagas, Calvin Lorbiecki, Mason Lorbiecki, Eden Lorbiecki and Owen Lorbiecki, and four great grandchildren: Anneliese and Kingsley Barth and Chelsea and Cassidy Corrigan. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Donald, Jerome and Richard Kedrowicz. Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. Rev. Alan Guanella officiated.
Burial followed in the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an organization working towards cures for Parkinson's Disease and non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Dianne's family would like to express their deep gratitude and appreciation to the members of Heartland Hospice and The Willows for making her transition as peaceful and comfortable as possible. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019