Dominic Victor Sosnowski
1935 - 2020
Dominic (Dom) Victor Sosnowski, born July 13, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully in his home on July 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Dominic and Victoria (Maryanski) Sosnowski. He was married to Mary Jo Jostes on February 21, 1957. After their marriage, the couple settled in Chicago, moving to Junction City, Wisconsin in 1968. He was employed as a carpenter/foreman with the Brotherhood of Carpenters for over 50 years, working on many large projects within Central Wisconsin. He retained his passion for woodworking through the years, completing multiple cherished projects for family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing and camping with loved ones. He treasured his time spent on his land, hunting and four-wheeling.

He is survived by his 8 children: Dominic, Jr. (Chris Jahncke), Solon Springs; Tom, Junction City; Ron (Lisa Erickson), Appleton; Jon (Cathy), Stevens Point; Sue (Ken) Wenker, Vesper; David, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Tina (John) Dina, Wake Forest, North Carolina; Sandi Walkush, Amherst Junction;13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his older sister, Dorothy (Sosnowski) Jendraszak.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo (Jostes) Sosnowski; his parents, Dominic and Victoria Sosnowski; one brother, Edward Sosnowski and sister-in-law, Mary Ann; and one brother-in-law, Leonard Jendraszak.

There will be a small celebration of life at a later date due to the Covid-19 Virus. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com

Published in Stevens Point News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
