Donna M. Johnson, age 91, of Waupaca passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Park Vista – The Legacy in Waupaca. She was born Feb. 20, 1928 in Almond; daughter of Victor and Olga "Goldie" (Herrmann) Hardell. Donna graduated from Almond High School in 1946. On Feb. 14, 1953, she married Eugene B. Johnson at St. John's Lutheran Church in Almond and together they shared 50 years of marriage before his passing on Aug. 31, 2003.
Donna worked from 1951-1953 for the draft board at the Waupaca County Courthouse where she met her future husband, Gene. She was a homemaker in her early years as both her and Gene raised their two sons, Steve and Chris. Donna was later employed in the payroll department at the Waupaca Foundry for twelve years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca where she was active in the altar guild. Donna was a smart and independent woman who enjoyed a very social life with her many friends. She was an excellent bridge player and participated in various card groups in Waupaca. Donna will be deeply missed by her loving family and many friends.
Donna is survived by her two sons, Stephen (Jacki) Johnson of Waupaca and Chris Johnson of Alpine, AZ; six granddaughters, Erica (Ken) Danielson of Waupaca, Cassie (Jon) Pasholk of Appleton, Veronica "Nika" Johnson of Chandler, AZ, Chloe Johnson of Waupaca, Caitlyn Johnson of Chandler, AZ, and Haley Johnson of Springerville, AZ; six great-grandchildren, Braxton, Nolan, Jude, Emma, Aubri, and Axton; a sister, Gayle Marshall of Neenah; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Olga "Goldie" Hardell; her husband, Gene Johnson; a sister, LaVonne Jahn; two brothers-in-law, Dick Jahn and Jack Marshall; and a sister-in-law, Donna Goldstein.
A Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca. Reverend Andy Behrendt will officiate. A visitation will be held on Tuesday morning from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place following the service at Lakeside Memorial Park in Waupaca. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church of Waupaca. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
A special thank you to all of the staff at The Legacy and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for all of their help and support given to our family these past few months. The special care our mother and grandma received will never be forgotten.
Published in Stevens Point News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020