Donna M. Lee, 62, Stevens Point, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Graveside committal services were held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield.
Donna was born on February 12, 1957 in Marshfield, to Charles and Veronica (Zinda) Wespetat.
Donna had been employed as a certified medical assistant at Rice Medical Center which later became Ministry Medical Group for 17 years. She enjoyed gardening, camping and crafts.
She is survived by 2 sons, Tristan Lee and Kyle (Sarah) Lee, all of Wisconsin Rapids. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kendallynn, Ava, Finnegan, Harper, and another expected. She is further survived by her significant other, Brian Schulist of Stevens Point and Kristin Schulist (Josh Cook) of Middleton, and Laura Lindeman (Tyler) of Champlin MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Carson, a brother, Edward "Skeeter" Wespetat, and a sister, Karen Kramer.
Published in Stevens Point News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2019