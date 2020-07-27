Donna Trzebiatowski, 92, of Wild Rose formerly of Amherst, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Rosemore Village in Wild Rose.
Donna was born in the town of Amherst on November 15, 1927, the 11th child of the late Willie and Lucy (Glodowski) Kjer. Donna grew up on the family farm in Town of Amherst. She graduated from Amherst High School in 1946.
On Aug 11, 1951, she married Chester Trzebiatowski. Donna and Chet lived and worked in Milwaukee until 1960 when they moved to Hartland, Wisconsin. Donna spent her time in Hartland raising their two children and helping Chet with his trucking business. In 1967, the family moved to a farm in the Town of Scandinavia, where they lived until moving to Stevens Point in 2002. She was a member of Nelsonville Lutheran Church.
Donna's greatest joy came from family. She enjoyed visiting with everyone and vacationing at the Kjer cottage with her sisters. She was known for cooking delicious food and deserts for dinners or holidays. Donna continued the tradition of hosting and teaching younger generation lefsa making. She loves numerous gatherings and family picnics at Lake Emily.
She is survived by her son, Dan (Dorota) Trzebiatowski, Waupaca; her daughter, Sue Trzebiatowski, Amherst; her grandchildren, Joshua (Amber) Nelson, Amherst, Eric (Amanda Piesik) Peterson, Amherst Junction, Darek and David Trzebiatowski, Waupaca; her great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ayden, Alexis, and Harley; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is also survived by her sisters- and brothers-in-law, Mary Lu Kjer, Cohasset, MA, Lucille (Raymond) Patoka, Amherst, Lorraine Wroblewski, Stevens Point, Arlene Wroblewski, Amherst, and Jeannette (James) Roska, Plover; Laverne Trzebiatowski, Amherst, Myron (Arlene) Trzebiatowski, Amherst, Clarence (Mary Jane) Trzebiatowski, Stevens Point, and Rudolph Trzebiatowski, Amherst Junction.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Chet and parents; sisters and brothers, Velma (William) Frizzell, Lillian (Claude) Upthagrove, Myron (Ramona) Kjer, Lucille (Charles) Taylor, Norman (Bernice) Kjer, Carla (Walter) Leppen, Doris (Richard) Ellett, Mildred (Anton) Woyak, Peter Kjer and Leonard Kjer.
Private graveside services at Nelsonville Lutheran Cemetery, Town of New Hope will be held. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a future date at Nelsonville Lutheran Church.
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home in Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Donna's name. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com