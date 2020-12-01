1/1
Eileen A Bronk
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Eileen A. Bronk, 78, of Custer, died Tuesday November 24, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was under the care of Ascension Home Hospice. Eileen was born on July 7, 1942 in Stevens Point. She was the daughter of the late Roman & Bertha (Biadasz ) Platta. She attended local schools in Fancher and Custer and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School

in 1960. Her marriage to James R. Bronk took place on September 21, 1963, at St. Mary's of Mount Carmel Catholic Church Fancher. After the marriage the couple settled in Custer where Eileen and James ran a dairy farm. Her husband James preceded her in death on March 10, 2006. Eileen was a member of the St. Mary's Altar Society. She enjoyed, gardening, taking photographs and was a wonderful cook and enjoyed sharing her recipes. She was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. Survivors include her sons, Mike (Toni) Bronk and Jimmy (Jill) Bronk both of Custer. Grandchildren, Amanda, Keith, Kyle, Lucas, Katie, Jordan and Caitlyn. Great-Grandchildren, Caeden, Forrest and Oliver. Also survived by a brother, Daniel Platta of Custer and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter Mary. Sister-in-law, Mary Ann Platta, Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law, John (Sally) Kubash. The family would like to thank the entire hospice team for their excellent care they have provided for the last year. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday December 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Custer. Rev. Alan Guanella will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday November 30, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second Street Stevens Point. A parish Rosary will conclude the visitation at 7:00p.m. Masks will be required at the visitation and funeral mass. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com

Published in Stevens Point News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Pisarski Funeral Home
NOV
30
Rosary
07:00 PM
Pisarski Funeral Home
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
DEC
1
Burial
St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery
November 28, 2020
We are saddened by the news of Eileen’s death. Eileen was a gentle and loving spirit who bravely fought cancer for years. She was most proud of her family, and she will be sorely missed by her grandchildren.
We shall also miss her, but never forget her.

May her departed family members welcome her home.
Shirley and John Lucas
Family
November 28, 2020
My condolences to the family for the loss of Eileen. May God’s love surround each of you and comfort all with beautiful memories, during this difficult time.
Judy Wiczek
November 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Melvin Glodowski
Family
