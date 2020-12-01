Eileen A. Bronk, 78, of Custer, died Tuesday November 24, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was under the care of Ascension Home Hospice. Eileen was born on July 7, 1942 in Stevens Point. She was the daughter of the late Roman & Bertha (Biadasz ) Platta. She attended local schools in Fancher and Custer and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School
in 1960. Her marriage to James R. Bronk took place on September 21, 1963, at St. Mary's of Mount Carmel Catholic Church Fancher. After the marriage the couple settled in Custer where Eileen and James ran a dairy farm. Her husband James preceded her in death on March 10, 2006. Eileen was a member of the St. Mary's Altar Society. She enjoyed, gardening, taking photographs and was a wonderful cook and enjoyed sharing her recipes. She was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. Survivors include her sons, Mike (Toni) Bronk and Jimmy (Jill) Bronk both of Custer. Grandchildren, Amanda, Keith, Kyle, Lucas, Katie, Jordan and Caitlyn. Great-Grandchildren, Caeden, Forrest and Oliver. Also survived by a brother, Daniel Platta of Custer and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter Mary. Sister-in-law, Mary Ann Platta, Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law, John (Sally) Kubash. The family would like to thank the entire hospice team for their excellent care they have provided for the last year. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday December 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Custer. Rev. Alan Guanella will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday November 30, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second Street Stevens Point. A parish Rosary will conclude the visitation at 7:00p.m. Masks will be required at the visitation and funeral mass. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com