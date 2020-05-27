Elizabeth "Bette" Maslowski, age 84, of the Town of Stockton, passed away at home on Sunday, May 17, 2020 surrounded by her very close loving family.

Bette was born Sept. 6, 1935 in Stevens Point, the daughter of Edward and Agnes (Lemanchik) Berna. She graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1953. Bette married her high school sweetheart, Pat Maslowski, on Sept. 14, 1953 at St. Peters Catholic Church and celebrated 66 years together last September. Bette and Pat loved to travel and enjoyed trips all over the world including Europe, the Caribbean, Canada, cruises and all over the United States. She was an active volunteer for St. Mary's Parish - Custer, donating countless hours working picnics, singing in the choir, and was a member of the Alter Society. She was also an active volunteer for PLAV #85, Red Cross, and many other organizations.

On Sundays, you could always find Pat and Bette at a polka dance or a summer church picnic, dancing as one. Pat always said Bette was so light on her feet and could dance with anyone, even when she was up on stage in Switzerland in front of many, dancing a Swiss dance with a local.

Bette was athletic and always mentioned how she wished she could have played sports, but she was an avid Packer, Brewer and Badger fan who loved putting on her game day garb and jewelry to support the teams and cheer them on. She was an avid bowler with 182 average and many ribbons.

She had fun going for "rides" on the bus or with her son Rick, usually coming home a winner! She enjoyed going on road trips in the past and was looking forward to "Roadtrip 20" with Pat and her daughter, to explore new restaurants. "A glass of wine and good company" was common toast.

Bette usually caught the first fish on frequent fishing outings even though it was under size, and she always enjoyed their time up at the Beacons of Minocqua relaxing by the lake at their condo.

Bette loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was not only a hip and stylish mom, she generously would open up her home and heart to her kid's adult friends if they were alone for holidays, always putting others before herself.

Known as "Little Bette" to the Cost Cutter ladies, Betka to others, "best mom in the world" to her kids, and "soulmate" to Pat, she will be very much missed by all!

Bette is survived by her husband, Pat and their children: Roy (Dorothy) Maslowski, Stevens Point; Randy (Mary Kay) Maslowski, Plover; Ricky (Cheryl) Maslowski, Stevens Point; Jayne Ritter, Pardeeville; Julie Maslowski (Madison), Jan Rowe (Scott Smith), Stevens Point; 15 grandchildren: Amber, Keith, Molly, Michael, Leon, Ronnie, April, Nate, Becky, Cory, Adam, Patrick, Anne, Kelsey, and Jake; 11 great grandchildren; her sister: Shirley Brozik, Plover. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Ronnie, brother Ronald Berna, sister Rita Seyferth, and daughter-in-law June Groehler.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, June 5 with a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. and visitation again at 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6 at Shuda Funeral Home on Stanley Street with funeral services to follow at Sacred Heart Church (Polonia) 7375 Church St., Custer at 10:30 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store