Elizabeth "Betsy" S. Crandall, age 74, died April 24, 2020 at home after a long battle with Leukemia.
Betsy was born on June 23, 1945 in East Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Lloyd and Doris (Bury) Sherman.
She married Charles L. Crandall on Aug. 22, 1965 in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Betsy graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Bowling Green State University.
Betsy taught 2nd grade in Fayetteville, NY from 1965 to 1966. Later, she taught in the Stevens Point elementary schools for 7 years. When she and Charlie moved to Madison, she taught nursery school until she retired.
Betsy was a member of Rainbow for Girls from age 11 to 21. She earned the Grand Cross of Colors and served as Worthy Advisor. She was a member of White Shrine. She was an active member of St Paul's United Methodist church where she served as one of the church camp directors and later as the craft leader. Later moving her membership to Peace United Church of Christ where her son was pastor. Betsy volunteered with the Portage County Interfaith Food Pantry and in the winters at Grayton Beach Florida State Park.
Betsy loved life, which included God, family, friends, and laughter. Her granddaughter Michaela was the joy of her retirement years. Her other favorite things were chocolate, cooking, chocolate, entertaining, chocolate, camping, chocolate, travelling, and of course, a glass of red wine.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Crandall; sons, L. Scott Crandall and Brett (Lisa) Crandall; granddaughter, Michaela Crandall; sister, Barbara Scheule; brothers-in-law, Leslie (Aiko) Crandall and Jerry (Etha) Crandall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betsy is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Doris (Bury) Sherman and brother-in-law Thomas Scheule.
Due to COVID-19 and the Stay-at-Home ordinance, the family has decided to postpone services. Details for a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the MCHS Foundation with "Cancer Patient Care Needs Fund" in the memo line and to Peace United Church of Christ.
Published in Stevens Point News from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2020