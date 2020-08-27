1/1
Emily D. Tokarski
1930 - 2020
Emily D. Tokarski, 90, 400 Wadleigh St., Stevens Point, WI passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Emily was born on April 19, 1930 in Wausau, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Henry and Martha (Zoromski) Koback. She married Edmund Tokarski on October 2nd, 1950 in Knowlton, WI. After their marriage the couple resided in Stevens Point at their present address collectively for the past 65 years. Emily was a member of the St. Peters Holy Rosary Society. Her greatest joys in life were her family, playing bingo, watching and going to Brewer's games and watching the birds outside from her living room window. Emily is survived by her 12 children: Albert Tokarski (Wisconsin Rapids, WI), Frank (Diana) Tokarski (Cincinnati, OH), Nancy Tokarski, Sandra (Ernest) Waltenberg, Cynthia (Kyle) Alexander, Lori (Bob) Raikowski, Edmund Tokarski, Michelle (Mike) Suchon, Lisa Tokarski (all from Stevens Point, WI), Richard Tokarski (Plover, Wi), Deborah (Stuart) Nelson (Edmonds, WA) and Michael Tokarski (Chippewa, Falls, WI). 29 grandchildren: Shane (Melissa) Tokarski, Kirk Tokarski, Ashley Wheeler, Kalie Tokarski, Brittany (Jason) Knapp, Dylan, Courtney and Hunter Raikowski, Michael Jr, Cody Tokarski and Heather Tokarski, Justin (Rachel) Nelson, Jeremy Niemczyk (Patty Kaczmarek), Rachelle Niemczyk (all from Stevens Point, WI), Ella and Darla Tokarski (Staci Belknap) (Oshkosh, WI), Maddie Tokarski, Emily Tokarski (Wisconsin Rapids, WI), Frank Jr (Jessica) Tokarski (Houston, TX), James (Lisa Grueneberg) (Madison, WI), Christine (Sam) Lane (Spokane, WA), Jennifer (Ed) Paquette (Sioux Falls, SD), Nathan Wallin (St. Paul, MN), Nicholas (Jennifer Gilles) Wallin (Minneapolis, MN), Seth Nelson (Apple Valley, CA), Bree (Nathan) Kressly (Lynnwood, WA), Kyle Tokarski (Green Bay, WI), Jennifer (Ken) Erickson (Arlington Heights, IL), (Samantha Shultz (Illinois). Six Step-Grandchildren: John (Jenny) Pittman (Ohio), Andrew (Kristin) and Paul (Kellie) Alexander (Green Bay, WI), KC Alexander (Daniel Ayele) (Bensonville, IL), Brian and Kristina Waltenberg (Stevens Point, WI). Twenty-Two Great-Grandchildren: Tyler Niemczyk, Aiden and Madison Radley-Tokarski, Chevelle Nelson, Diesel Tokarski and Roman Wilkinson, Riley Raikowski (Stevens Point, WI), Chelsea and Megan Lacourse (Bozeman, MT), Emery and Svea Wallin (Minneapolis, MN), Raiden, Landen and Killian Nelson (Apple Valley, CA), Trent Eriksen, Blake and Rhett Kressly (Lynnwood, WA), Frank Michael III, Isabella, Holden Tokarski (Houston, TX), Daniel Tokarski (Madison, WI), Nolan Tokarski (Oshkosh, WI), Margerie Erickson (Arlington Heights, IL). Fourteen step-great grandchildren: Giannie Fruge (Spring, TX), Peter Johanneson (Madison, WI), Maddie, Colin and Emma Pittman (Cincinnati, OH), Reed, Avery, Norah and Ben Alexander (Green Bay, WI), Isaiah Ayele (Bensonville, IL), Carlie Bowman, Devin and Jaren Waltenberg, Forrest Thorson, (Stevens Point, WI). Five Great-Great Grandchildren: Natalie, Jackson and Dominic Martin, Connor Parker and Jade Mainwaring (Bozeman, MT). She is also survived by two Sisters: Dolores (Steve) Toboyek and Mary Jean (Jack) Grassl and brother Andrew (Mary) Koback. Emily was preceded in death by her husband Edmund, her parents Henry and Martha Koback, sisters Ester Kosobucki, Irene Yach-Suchowski, Bernice Breitenstein and brothers Raymond, John, Clarence and Stanley Koback. Emily was known as Ma and Grandma to many and was loved by all. She loved watching the wind chimes we will miss seeing her sitting in her chair when we walk in the front door. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Ascension Hospice Care team for their comforting care and support. A special thank you to son Eddie and Lisa for being such wonderful caretakers and always being there for mom. A Mass of Christian Burial for Emily will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday August 22, 2020 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Stevens Point. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam will officiating. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Public visitation on Saturday from 9:00AM until 10:15AM at the Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second Street Stevens Point. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE VISITATION AND AT THE FUNERAL MASS. In lieu of flowers memorials in Emily's name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com

Published in Stevens Point News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Pisarski Funeral Home
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Peters Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
August 24, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 21, 2020
What a special and important person to so many loving relatives. Albert, my thoughts and prayers go up for you and the entire Tokarski family. God bless. Larry Studinski
Larry Studinski
Friend
August 20, 2020
I’m so sorry to learn of Aunt Emily’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone during this time.
Susan (Stanislawski) Neppl
Family
August 20, 2020
Fly High our Sweet Angel!
Kalie
Grandchild
August 20, 2020
Dear Tokarski Family
Condolences From the Milanowski Famliy
Sorry for your loss as our families all grew up together.
Jim Milanowski
Friend
