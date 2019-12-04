|
|
Ernest "Ernie" R. Rosenow, age 80, of Almond passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born May 23, 1939 in Chicago, IL; son of Walter and Johanna "Jennie" (Rayman) Rosenow. Ernie graduated from Almond-Bancroft High School in 1957, and following high school he proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from Oct. 9, 1957 – Oct. 6, 1961. On Dec. 4, 1976, he married Jill A. Leder at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church in Wausau. Ernie was a retired firefighter serving the Wausau Fire Department for 30 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #339 of Almond and was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Almond. Ernie will be dearly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Jill Rosenow of Almond; three children, Keith Rosenow of Marshfield, Jeff (Niki) Rosenow of Weston, and Sabrina (Jon Rothmeyer) Rosenow of Wausau, six grandchildren, Kristin (fiancé, Austin Joe Kortens) Rosenow of Two Rivers, Ashley Rosenow of Manitowoc, Michael Rosenow of Manitowoc, Logan Rosenow of Wausau, Kaitlyn Rothmeyer of Wausau, and Tyler Rothmeyer of Wausau, his many furry friends he leaves behind; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Jennie Rosenow, and two sisters, Marian Georgeson and Irene Polly.
A Funeral Service will be on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Almond, WI. Reverend Brian Roehrborn will officiate. A visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 8, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Almond and again on Monday morning from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Buena Vista with full military honors to be performed following the service on Monday. The Hardell-Holly Funeral Home of Almond is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019