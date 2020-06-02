Erwin W. Maves, age 101, of Amherst passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 under hospice care at his daughter's home in Waupaca. He was born Aug. 15, 1918 on the family farm in the Town of Buena Vista; son of William "Willie" and Lily (Hohn) Maves. Erwin was baptized on Sept.15, 1918 and confirmed on July 26, 1931 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Amherst. On May 1, 1948, Erwin married Caroline Hoffman at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Amherst and together they shared 67 years of marriage before her passing on Aug. 19, 2015.

Erwin worked the family farm until his retirement. He loved to sow the seeds and watch them grow. Erwin was a "Jack of all trades" and besides his time on the farm, he also worked for a real estate developer in the Christmas tree business for 27 years and dehorned cattle. He was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupaca. Erwin will be dearly missed by all of his loving family and many friends.

Erwin is survived by his two daughters, Nancy (Maynard) Thoe of Waupaca and Alice (Roscoe Powell) Voss of Weyauwega; three grandchildren, Jason (Christine) Thoe of Amherst; Jeremy (Kelli) Thoe of Santa Barbara, Calif. and Cindy (Scott Richmond) Voss of Baltimore, Md.; and two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Brooklyn Thoe of Amherst. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Willie" and Lily Maves; his loving wife, Caroline Maves; his beloved grandson, Kevin Voss; a son-in-law, Godwin Voss; one brother, Marvin Maves; and one sister, Mabel Dusel.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park in Waupaca with Reverend Ron Siemers officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in the name of Erwin W. Maves. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.

