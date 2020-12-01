My sincere condolences to the loss of Eugene. I got to know Eugene when I was working for Saga Food Service at DeBot Center at UWSP when I was in high school and in college. We usually brought the maintenance workers donuts and coffee for their break and sometimes I'd join them. It was always interesting to learn of how the land where DeBot Center and the resident halls, the college classrooms and lecture halls developed from what was woods and wetlands alot of great memories and histories of the area! In later years when I would go boating on the Wisconsin River usually to the former S S Campground (now River's Edge Campground and Bullheads Bar and Grill), in the Portage County Town of Dewey, I would pull up to the Weir Cottage to visit the Blaskowski family and sometimes talk with Eugene when he was there. I also enjoyed corresponding with Eugene and his former co-workers at the Olympia Restaurant in Stevens Point while they were having their morning coffee. May God (Boze) rest his soul. I will remember him in my prayers. Phillip J. Janowski, Town of Hull (Stevens Point), WI.

