1/1
Eugene A. Weir
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene A. Weir, age 89, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully at home under a short Hospice Care on Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020 with his family and his dog, Ginger at his side.

Eugene was born to the late Walter and Johanna (Kruzitski) Weir on September 6, 1931 in

Stevens Point. He attended local Grade Schools and Graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1951.

His marriage to Delores Blaskowski took place on January 14, 1952 at St. Casimir Catholic Church. The couple was married for 68 years. He dedicated his life, working at UW-Stevens Point Local 584 for 33 years, which he retired from on March 28, 1997. Prior to coming to UWSP, he worked at Preway and then at Weber Tackle.

Eugene will be remembered as an accomplished Homebuilder and "Jack of All Trades".

He was a great provider and a role model for many. He enjoyed polka music, dancing, his cottage, horseshoes, camping and his properties. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1170 and the Wheel & Deal Square Dance Club.

Eugene is survived by; his loving wife Delores; his children, Clifford (Diane), Randy (Sandy), Daniel (Phyllis), Karen Weir and Jeff (Cindy); Eight grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Kendra, Jenna, Ryan, Taylor, Tiffany and Nichole; seven great-grandchildren, Pandora, Helena, Fynn, Bentley,

Kenzie, Ryker and Jade. He is further survived by; one sister, Alvina Slusser of Nekoosa; and numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by; his parents; his sisters, Dorothy, Elaine and Viola; his brothers, Norbert, Edward, Alfred and Leroy.

Eugene's family would like to thank the Interim Healthcare Hospice, especially his Nurses, Carrisa, Nancy and Tim for their care, compassion and love they showed Eugene and us.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish, 2151

Stanley St. in Stevens Point. Rev. Steven J. Brice will officiate. Burial will take place in the Guardian Angel cemetery. A public visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second St., Stevens Point. Masks will be required at the church and funeral home, and social distancing will be enforced. Attendance will depend on your comfortability. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com The

Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Pisarski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Mass of Christian Burial
Holy Spirit Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pisarski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 29, 2020
My sincere condolences to the loss of Eugene. I got to know Eugene when I was working for Saga Food Service at DeBot Center at UWSP when I was in high school and in college. We usually brought the maintenance workers donuts and coffee for their break and sometimes I'd join them. It was always interesting to learn of how the land where DeBot Center and the resident halls, the college classrooms and lecture halls developed from what was woods and wetlands alot of great memories and histories of the area! In later years when I would go boating on the Wisconsin River usually to the former S S Campground (now River's Edge Campground and Bullheads Bar and Grill), in the Portage County Town of Dewey, I would pull up to the Weir Cottage to visit the Blaskowski family and sometimes talk with Eugene when he was there. I also enjoyed corresponding with Eugene and his former co-workers at the Olympia Restaurant in Stevens Point while they were having their morning coffee. May God (Boze) rest his soul. I will remember him in my prayers. Phillip J. Janowski, Town of Hull (Stevens Point), WI.
Phil J Janowski
November 28, 2020
Cliff & Diane
Jim & I are sorry to hear of your Dad’s passing.
You & your family are in our thoughts & prayers .
Jim & Mary Asplin
Mary asplin
Friend
November 27, 2020
To the family of Eugene. Sorry to here of your loss. Keeping you in our prayers through this difficult time.
Marvin Keen, Randy Keen,and Janet Mertes Keen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved