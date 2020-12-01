1/1
George P. Peper
1927 - 2020
George P. Peper Age 93 of Stevens Point passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon November 29, 2020 surrounded by his family at the home of his son Jim. George was born November 24, 1927 in Loganville, WI. He was the son of the late August and Anna (Hase) Peper. His marriage to Beverly Hahn took place on August 26, 1950 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Loganville. Beverly passed way February 4, 2005. George worked for Wisconsin Silo for over 50 years. George enjoyed camping, square dancing and traveling, and loved spending time with his family.

He was also a member of the Plover Lions Club for many years. Survivors include three sons; David (Dolly) of Amherst, Jim (Sue) of Stevens Point and John (Tracey) of Plover, and one daughter Barb (Brian) Rozumialski of Plover. Twelve grandchildren; Troy (Stephanie), Keith (Sheri), Robert Jr., Chad (Korrina), Todd (Brenda), Cory, Daniel, Patrick (Mandy) Peper, Jeremey (Kate) Rozumialski, Jessie Rozumialski, Nicholle Peper, Ashely Peper and 13 great grandchildren. Further survived by a sister Mary Ann (Hank) Koenecke of Fond Du Lac, WI, and one brother LaVern (Verdie) Peper of Loganville, WI. George was preceded in death by a son Robert, a grandson Jason Peper, a daughter in law Kathy and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home, 2911 Plover Road in Plover. Pastor Josh Baumann will officiate. Burial will follow in the Plover Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:00 A.M. Thursday morning until the time for services. The wearing of Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. If you are not comfortable attending, online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com

Published in Stevens Point News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
