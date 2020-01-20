|
Gerald J. (Jerry) Napiwocki, 68, of Stevens Point, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at St Joseph's Hospital with his family by his side.
Gerald was born on Dec. 4, 1951 the son of John and Anna (Kotulski) Napiwocki. He graduated from Stevens Point Area High School and was employed as an over the road truck driver for 35 years prior to retiring in 2015
In May 1993, he married Donna Sue French. His favorite times were spent with his wife and family. He took great pride in his children and grandchildren. He also had a special place in his heart for his dog, 'Little Man'.
Jerry was an organ donor.
Jerry is survived by his wife Donna, daughter Karianne (Ron) and sons Kurt (Bobbi), Kenny (Blossom) stepchildren Timothy French and Tammy (David) Richards. Grandchildren: Kimberly, Jacob, Jason, Makayla, Austin (Anya), John (Amanda), Ashley (Austin), Candice, Joe, Charesa, Tara, Lakota, Sara and Emily and great-granddaughters Mila, Kambria, Tanner and Saylor. He is also survived by five brothers: Frank (Doris), Bob (Yvonne), Tom (Dee Dee) and Dennis (Deb) and two sisters: Rose (Phil) Grych, and Sandra (Gary) Kawleski.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Napiwocki.
Private family services are being planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jerry's memory may be made directly to the family.
The family also wishes to thank the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and St Joseph's Palliative Care staff for the excellent care Jerry received.
Published in Stevens Point News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, 2020