Gerald "Skeeter" L. Hansen of Stevens Point, born March 20, 1936 to George and Casmira (Shomberg) Hansen peacefully went to heaven on July 30, 2020.
Skeeter married his sweetheart and best friend Sylvia Schulfer on August 24, 1957 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Steven Point. He remained in Stevens Point building his family of five children and career as a supervisor for Schierl Companies, retiring in 1996. His wife of 60 years, Sylvia, passed on January 3, 2018.
Skeeter was an active member of the community including the Knights of Columbus and the Morning Lions Club. Skeeter enjoyed camping, traveling, and home projects but most of all spending time with his family. He was a snowbird and treasured his 17 winters in Texas with Sylvia.
Skeeter will be dearly missed by his children, Shelley (Olwen) Hansen-Blake, Steve (Terri) Hansen, Sue (Mark) VanDreel, Sandy (Zaim) Hito, Sharon (Joseph Karl) Schuler; Grandchildren, Ellen, Neil, Karen, Molly, Sam, Jordan, Lauren, Aaron, Ben, Jennifer, Cassie, Caitlin, Adam, Travis, Tori, Jesse, Joe; Great-Grandchildren, Oliver, Evelyn, David, Sophia, Harrison, Eleanor, Abigail, Ariana, Drew, Nate, Tristan, Devyn, Joey, Davie.
Also survived by two brothers William Hansen and James Hansen. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Elmer Hansen and two sisters, Ruth Witkowski and Maxine Hetzer.
Due to COVID-19, private services will be held at a later date.
Due to COVID-19, private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Skeeter's name to the American Diabetes Association.
Skeeter's family would like to thank the staff of The Lodge at Whispering Pines, Heartland Hospice, and St. Michael's Hospital for the care, compassion and love that they showed to Skeeter.