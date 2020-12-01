Gerald S. Ostrowski, was Born to Eternal Life, November 23, 2020 at the age of 74. Gerald was preceded in death by his sisters; Margaret (Harry) Stroik, Mary(Edward) Ostrowski, Celia Ostrowski. Brothers; Hubert (Lorraine), William, Dennis and Alex Ostrowski. He is also preceded in death by his brother- in- law, Larry Szews. Gerald is survived by his sisters; Carol (Joe) Rozmarynowski, Gertrude Szews, Shirley (Richard) Glosemeyer, and his brothers; Norbert (Irene) and Leonard (Chris) Ostrowski. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Betty Ostrowski, along with many other family members and friends. Gerald was a veteran of the United States Army. A memorial with full military honors will take place this spring at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

