1/1
Gerald S. Ostrowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald S. Ostrowski, was Born to Eternal Life, November 23, 2020 at the age of 74. Gerald was preceded in death by his sisters; Margaret (Harry) Stroik, Mary(Edward) Ostrowski, Celia Ostrowski. Brothers; Hubert (Lorraine), William, Dennis and Alex Ostrowski. He is also preceded in death by his brother- in- law, Larry Szews. Gerald is survived by his sisters; Carol (Joe) Rozmarynowski, Gertrude Szews, Shirley (Richard) Glosemeyer, and his brothers; Norbert (Irene) and Leonard (Chris) Ostrowski. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Betty Ostrowski, along with many other family members and friends. Gerald was a veteran of the United States Army. A memorial with full military honors will take place this spring at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shuda Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved