Geraldine "Gerry" Joyce Lein Yudchitz of St. George, Utah entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2020. She was born in Downers Grove, Illinois on May 17, 1931 to Ed and Catherine (Ciesla) Lein. She was a 30 year resident of Naperville, IL. Gerry was one of ten children. She is survived by two siblings: Shirley Rubis of Mountain Home, AR, and Ed Lein of King, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings: Esther, Lorraine, Betty, Dolly, Don, Margie, and Bob. Her granddaughter, Julie Hemphill, also preceded her in death.
Gerry is survived by her six children: Nancy (Jim) Hemphill of St. George, UT, Bill (Ann) Yudchitz of Stevens Point, WI, Susan (Rick) Choronzy of Naperville, IL, WI, Carol Ryan of Brooklyn Park, MN, Cathi Curen of San Pedro, CA, and Bob (Jill) Yudchitz of Stevens Point
Grandchildren: Jim (Kelly Goodner) Hemphill, Los Angeles, CA, Cortney (Tim) Kofarnus, Neenah, WI, Amber (Josh) Garbe, Stevens Point, WI, Daniel (Jessica) Yudchitz, St. Paul, MN, Jill O'Brien, Naperville, IL, Eric (Cassandra) Choronzy, Wheaton, IL, Rose Ryan (Dustin Lundebrek), Minneapolis, MN, Forest Ryan, Crystal, MN, Kevin Ryan, Elijah Ryan, Kiki Ryan, Ciara Ryan, and Dove Ryan, Brooklyn Park, MN, Allison Surin (Johann) Alejandre, Long Beach CA, Ryan Surin, Maple Park, IL, Erin (Yudchitz) Eric Olson, Stevens Point, WI.
Great grandchildren surviving Gerry are: Collyn and Jaxen O'Brien, Naperville, IL, Adelina and Zoey Alejandre, Long Beach, CA, Melanie Surin, Maple Park, IL, Ella and Kinsley Choronzy, Wheaton,IL, Gilana, Aubriel, and Rylyn Garbe, Stevens Point, WI, and Asher Yudchitz, St. Paul, MN.
A simple joy of hers was watching the birds at the birdfeeder outside her window.
She gave her constant love, care and support to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gerry was best known for her homemade cookies and candies. She was an active volunteer at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Naperville, IL.
A celebration of Gerry's life will be held at a later time. She will be deeply missed.
A memorial may be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Church or the Audubon Society.

Published in Stevens Point News from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.