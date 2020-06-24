Geraldine Joyce Lein Yudchitz
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine "Gerry" Joyce Lein Yudchitz of St. George, Utah entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2020. She was born in Downers Grove, Illinois on May 17, 1931 to Ed and Catherine (Ciesla) Lein. She was a 30 year resident of Naperville, IL. Gerry was one of ten children. She is survived by two siblings: Shirley Rubis of Mountain Home, AR, and Ed Lein of King, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings: Esther, Lorraine, Betty, Dolly, Don, Margie, and Bob. Her granddaughter, Julie Hemphill, also preceded her in death.



Gerry is survived by her six children: Nancy (Jim) Hemphill of St. George, UT, Bill (Ann) Yudchitz of Stevens Point, WI, Susan (Rick) Choronzy of Naperville, IL, WI, Carol Ryan of Brooklyn Park, MN, Cathi Curen of San Pedro, CA, and Bob (Jill) Yudchitz of Stevens Point

Grandchildren: Jim (Kelly Goodner) Hemphill, Los Angeles, CA, Cortney (Tim) Kofarnus, Neenah, WI, Amber (Josh) Garbe, Stevens Point, WI, Daniel (Jessica) Yudchitz, St. Paul, MN, Jill O'Brien, Naperville, IL, Eric (Cassandra) Choronzy, Wheaton, IL, Rose Ryan (Dustin Lundebrek), Minneapolis, MN, Forest Ryan, Crystal, MN, Kevin Ryan, Elijah Ryan, Kiki Ryan, Ciara Ryan, and Dove Ryan, Brooklyn Park, MN, Allison Surin (Johann) Alejandre, Long Beach CA, Ryan Surin, Maple Park, IL, Erin (Yudchitz) Eric Olson, Stevens Point, WI.

Great grandchildren surviving Gerry are: Collyn and Jaxen O'Brien, Naperville, IL, Adelina and Zoey Alejandre, Long Beach, CA, Melanie Surin, Maple Park, IL, Ella and Kinsley Choronzy, Wheaton,IL, Gilana, Aubriel, and Rylyn Garbe, Stevens Point, WI, and Asher Yudchitz, St. Paul, MN.

A simple joy of hers was watching the birds at the birdfeeder outside her window.

She gave her constant love, care and support to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gerry was best known for her homemade cookies and candies. She was an active volunteer at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Naperville, IL.

A celebration of Gerry's life will be held at a later time. She will be deeply missed.

A memorial may be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Church or the Audubon Society.

Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point News from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMillan Mortuary
499 E. Tabernacle Street
Saint George, UT 84770
(435) 688-8880
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved