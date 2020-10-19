Gregory Michael Bannach passed away in his home on October 13, 2020. He was born July 23rd, 1952 to Bernard and Marie (Clark) Bannach in Stevens Point, WI. He was the oldest of 7 children, raised in the Town of Keene, WI. He graduated from P.J. Jacobs Junior High School, and briefly attended the University of Wisconsin--Milwaukee. Upon returning to Stevens Point, he obtained his journeyman electrician license. He worked for Robert's Irrigation, A & W Potato Farm, Land's End, and other various employers. Greg retired in 2018.



Greg was blessed with two children and four grandchildren, who were his joy: Elizabeth (Randy) Busch, Park Ridge, WI, and their children Nathan, Jillian, and Benson; Paul Bannach, Stevens Point, WI, and his son Donovan. Greg loved his family very much. Many Sundays were spent at his parents' home after Mass. It was always special when his siblings were able to join for a Sunday afternoon.



Greg will always be remembered for his social and eccentric nature, as well as his sense of humor, quick wit, and laughter. He loved his large extended family, and always tried to figure out how a total stranger could be related to him. He was proud of his Polish heritage, and enjoyed opportunities to dance the Polka and Waltz, which he did with as much grace as any professional. He passed this skill onto his children. Describing himself a "Jack of all trades, and master of none," he had a mechanical mind, which he learned from his father, and enjoyed working with his hands. Greg also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, bird watching, astronomy, gardening, robotics, weather watching, and visiting old friends, as well as making new ones.



Greg is survived by his children and grandchildren listed above. He is also survived by his siblings: Marcia (Ron) Draeger, Spencer, WI, Bernard (Cynde) Bannach, Stevens Point, WI; Bruce (Deborah) Bannach, Germany, Theresa Bannach, Marshfield, WI, and Luann (David) Poffinbarger, Gillett, WI, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and infant brother Joseph.



Funeral arrangements have been made with Boston Funeral Home on Wednesday October 21, 2020. Due to the current state of COVID-19 precautions, a private gathering will be held for family, and virtual access will be available for the public through the funeral home website. The burial is open to the public at St. Martin's Cemetery at 2:00 p.m., respecting social distancing and mask wearing. In order to respect the health and safety of the bereaved, there will not be any formal gathering after the funeral.

