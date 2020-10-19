1/1
Gregory Michael Bannach
1952 - 2020
Gregory Michael Bannach passed away in his home on October 13, 2020. He was born July 23rd, 1952 to Bernard and Marie (Clark) Bannach in Stevens Point, WI. He was the oldest of 7 children, raised in the Town of Keene, WI. He graduated from P.J. Jacobs Junior High School, and briefly attended the University of Wisconsin--Milwaukee. Upon returning to Stevens Point, he obtained his journeyman electrician license. He worked for Robert's Irrigation, A & W Potato Farm, Land's End, and other various employers. Greg retired in 2018.

Greg was blessed with two children and four grandchildren, who were his joy: Elizabeth (Randy) Busch, Park Ridge, WI, and their children Nathan, Jillian, and Benson; Paul Bannach, Stevens Point, WI, and his son Donovan. Greg loved his family very much. Many Sundays were spent at his parents' home after Mass. It was always special when his siblings were able to join for a Sunday afternoon.

Greg will always be remembered for his social and eccentric nature, as well as his sense of humor, quick wit, and laughter. He loved his large extended family, and always tried to figure out how a total stranger could be related to him. He was proud of his Polish heritage, and enjoyed opportunities to dance the Polka and Waltz, which he did with as much grace as any professional. He passed this skill onto his children. Describing himself a "Jack of all trades, and master of none," he had a mechanical mind, which he learned from his father, and enjoyed working with his hands. Greg also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, bird watching, astronomy, gardening, robotics, weather watching, and visiting old friends, as well as making new ones.

Greg is survived by his children and grandchildren listed above. He is also survived by his siblings: Marcia (Ron) Draeger, Spencer, WI, Bernard (Cynde) Bannach, Stevens Point, WI; Bruce (Deborah) Bannach, Germany, Theresa Bannach, Marshfield, WI, and Luann (David) Poffinbarger, Gillett, WI, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and infant brother Joseph.

Funeral arrangements have been made with Boston Funeral Home on Wednesday October 21, 2020. Due to the current state of COVID-19 precautions, a private gathering will be held for family, and virtual access will be available for the public through the funeral home website. The burial is open to the public at St. Martin's Cemetery at 2:00 p.m., respecting social distancing and mask wearing. In order to respect the health and safety of the bereaved, there will not be any formal gathering after the funeral.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Funeral
virtual access will be available for the public through the funeral home website
Funeral services provided by
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
October 18, 2020
I worked with Greg at Lands End some years back. He always had a smile on his face and would help you anyway he could. My prayers to the family. He will truly be missed.
Judy Kalbus
Coworker
October 18, 2020
I worked with Greg at LE. Not directly, but he always had a “good morning” for you. He was a sweet man. My condolences.
Erin
Coworker
October 18, 2020
I have some great memories of Greg during my seven years at Lands' End, and was saddened to hear of his passing. I'll always remember him laughing and telling jokes. My deepest condolences in his passing.
Shawn
Coworker
October 18, 2020
Oh my dear "Greggie." We sure had some fun times @ Land's End. You were always such a character! Always good for a laugh. So sad to think I won't be bumping into you anymore, RIP.
Lisa Hoeser
Coworker
October 17, 2020
Greg was one of my best friends in grade school (Roosevelt, Plover). We played a lot during recess. What a great guy!!!!
Patricia Lepinski Bagley
Friend
October 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Elizabeth and Paul and the entire family of Greg. I remember seeing Greg dancing the polka and he was always having so much fun dancing! He also had a great smile. Keep his memories and love in your hearts! Prayers for all of you.
Mickey Cychosz
Family
