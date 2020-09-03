Helen A. Hillman, age 83, of Stevens Point, died on August 29, 2020 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, WI.
Helen was born May 27, 1937 to the late John & Mildred (Russell) Wallner in Stevens Point, WI. She graduated from Almond High School in 1956.
She married Robert Bassler. They later divorced. Helen married Robert Hillman on August 24, 1963 in Stevens Point. He preceded her in death on May 29, 1992.
Helen was a homemaker, raising her 5 children. Once they were grown, she worked in catering at the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point and was a general laborer at Donaldson's which she retired from in 2008.
She had a love for gardening, cooking, and traveling. She relished spending time with family and word search puzzles whenever she got the chance.
Helen is survived is by her children, Marlene (James) Rowe of Plover, Beth (Mark) Check of Stevens Point, Robert (Ruth) Bassler of Plover, Elaine (Bob) Heckel of Plover, and Roberta (Michael) DeBot of Plover; grandchildren, Mark (Amanda) Golla Jr., Crystal Golla, Matthew (Megan) Check, Michael Check, Christopher Check, Nicole McCanna, Drew Bassler, Lindsay (Kevin) Wroblewski, Landon (Dustin Kleppe ) Glodowski, Jessica (Josh) Heindl, Nathan Dobrzanski, Liliana Dobrzanski, Madison DeBot, Miranda DeBot, Meghan DeBot, and Mason DeBot. She is further survived by great-grandchildren, Rayelle, Evie, Ashley, Lola, Austin, Jackson, Madison, Hailey, Autumn, Violet, Simone, and Max.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband.
A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Boston Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Schneider presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Forest Cemetery.
All current social safety practices will be observed to facilitate safe assembly; including the wearing of face coverings. Attendance is based on your personal comfort level.
