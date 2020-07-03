Lorraine, Judy, Mel and Carol - Uncle Henry was a wonderful man and always smiling! Dale and I loved seeing you all at the church picnics and family get togethers. We are thinking of you, and praying for you during this most difficult time. Take comfort in Gods promise we will all be together again someday in that glorious place He has prepared for us where there are no tears or pain, only happy times with loved ones who have gone before us. Love you all so much, Amy and Dale Felckowski

Amy and Dale Felckowski

Family