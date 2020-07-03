Henry F. Tork, 98 of Stevens Point, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Henry was born on May 1, 1922, in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Felix and Josephine (Formela) Tork. He graduated from P. J. Jacobs High School. Henry served 5 1/2 years in the Merchant Marines during WW II. His marriage to Lorraine Polum took place on September 14, 1946, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Millcreek. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. Henry worked for the Stevens Point Water Department as a Superintendent retiring in 1984. Survivors include his wife Lorraine of 73 years and daughter Judy and son Mel (Carol). Also survived by a sister-in-law, Bernice Polum, four granddaughters, and eight great-grandchildren. He was the last living member of his family. He was preceded in death by nine brothers and two sisters. Private services were held. We would like to express our appreciation to the staff at Willow Brooke Senior Living for their care and support,
