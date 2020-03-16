|
Hulda D. Rackow, age 99 of Marshfield died on March 15, 2020 in Marshfield Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 7, 1920, in Schwabmunchen, Bavaria, Germany, to Georg and Anna Diringer. Hulda married Elbert J. Rackow on Oct. 15, 1948, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Bavaria, Germany. After living in Stevens Point for 50 years, Elbert and Hulda recently moved to Marshfield to be nearer to their daughter Helen Johannes and to the Marshfield Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Elbert, daughter, Helen C. Johannes (Richard), Marshfield, two grandchildren, Paul Johannes (Marie), Marshfield, and Andrea Johannes (fiancé Vincent), Philadelphia, great grandchildren Job and Judah Johannes, Marshfield, and three nieces in Germany.
Over the years Hulda enjoyed vacationing at Fath's Big Woods Resort, short trips with Darcy's Tours, bowling on women's leagues, and visiting with friends and family. She loved visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed. The family thanks Marshfield Medical Center Palliative Care Unit staff for their assistance in this difficult time.
A Time of Visitation will be held March 20, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Boston Funeral Home. A private burial will be held in Forest Cemetery in Stevens Point.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Stevens Point Area Retired Teachers' Association.
Online condolences may be made at bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020