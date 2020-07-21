Imogene R. Swift (nee Sanders), mother of Carol Lynn (Swift) Schelke of Plover, was called home to our lord on Saturday March 7, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Francis Borgia Church 1375 Covered Bridge Road Cedarburg, WI 53012. A private burial will take place at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Knit and Crochet Ministry at St. Francis Borgia Church 1375 Covered Bridge Road Cedarburg, WI 53012 would be appreciated.

