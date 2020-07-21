1/1
Imogene R Swift
Imogene R. Swift (nee Sanders), mother of Carol Lynn (Swift) Schelke of Plover, was called home to our lord on Saturday March 7, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Francis Borgia Church 1375 Covered Bridge Road Cedarburg, WI 53012. A private burial will take place at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Knit and Crochet Ministry at St. Francis Borgia Church 1375 Covered Bridge Road Cedarburg, WI 53012 would be appreciated.

Published in Stevens Point News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church
July 14, 2020
Such fond memories of Jean and Len from so many years ago in the West De Pere neighborhood. May peace be her's and memories yours.
Mary Pat (Bushmaker) Slama
