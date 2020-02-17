|
|
Isabelle (Issy) Ann Laszewski, age, 95 of Stevens Point, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Wellington Place at Whiting Assisted Living & Respite Care. Isabelle was born on June 17, 1924 at Wausau Hospital to the late Herman and Helen (Kleman) Zywicke of the Town of Hull. She attended St. Casimir School in the Town of Hull. After finishing school, Issy worked as a live-in childcare taker until World War II. From 1942 through 1947 she worked in the veneer department of Lullaby Furniture Company in Stevens Point fashioning inside panels for World War II aircraft. Isabelle married Henry Anton Laszewski on Jan. 17, 1948, at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Town of Hull. Henry preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 2010.
During her married life, Isabelle raised nine children and provided child daycare services from her home for 20 years. At the same time, Issy enjoyed waiting tables for weddings and Friday fish fries at the American Legion Post 6 Hall and Moose Lodge. She volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother and tutored in Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) program. Isabelle enjoyed being called "Grandma Issy", polka music, dancing, baking, playing cards, gardening, travel, home decorating, bingo, and brandy old fashions sweet. Isabelle was a member of the St. Peter's Rosary Society since 1953, American Legion Post 6 since 1977, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and Women of the Moose since 1989.
She is survived by nine children; Mary Dekeyser, Patricia (Dave) Sonnenberg, Virginia (Warren Asher), Jerome (Cindy Florchak), Dennis (Rhonda Kraft), Bernadette (John Fossen), Kathryn (Mario Ghanzanfari), Constance and Paul. Seven grandchildren; Carolyn, Eric, Sara, Rebecca, Rylan, Henry and Ray and seven great-grandchildren;
Isabelle was preceded in death by her son Peter, and two brothers, Chester and Robert Zywicke.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Wellington Place, Ascension Hospice, Portage County Health Care Center, and Emma of Music Therapy of Central Wisconsin for all the excellent and loving care provided to Isabelle.
In lieu of flowers the family recommends donations to and or volunteering at, Wellington Place (wellingtonplacewhiting.org), or Meals on Wheels of Stevens Point (mealsonwheelssp.com).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam will officiate. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday 9 a.m. until the time of service in the St. Faustina room at the church. St. Peter's Rosary Society will pray the rosary at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Stevens Point News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, 2020