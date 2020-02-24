Home

Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Jackson Lynn L. Obituary
Lynn L. Jackson, age 73, of Stevens Point died at home on Feb. 20, 2020.
Lynn was born on May 27, 1946 to the late Maynard and Mary (Norton) LaBrot in Stevens Point. She attended local grade schools and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School. Lynn spent one year studying at the University of Minnesota and finished her bachelor's degree at University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point.
Lynn married Richard Jackson in 1968, and they had two children, Jennifer and Jay. She was a stay-at-home mom who cared for her children and later worked as a special education assistant for the Stevens Point School District, where she worked for most of her life.
Lynn loved to travel, particularly to Mexico, which she had visited several times. She always found time to watch her favorite murder mystery movies and enjoyed crafting in her spare time. Lynn believed that being organized was very important; she rarely had an item out of place in her home. She will be remembered for her feisty and loving demeanor. Lynn never missed one of her children's many sporting events or other extra-curriculars.
Survivors include her son, Jay Jackson of Menasha; and grandchildren, Elijah Gaedtke of Madison and Lauryn, Addison, & Jackson Libbey of Buffalo Grove, IL; and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jennifer Jackson; and ex-husband, Richard Jackson.
A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish with Rev. Steve Brice presiding. A time of visitation will precede from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church A private burial will take place at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point News from Feb. 24 to Mar. 2, 2020
