Jacqueline (Jackie) Glee Osowski entered her eternal home on Jan. 27, 2020 at the age of 90 years (to the very day!) at Portage County Health Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A family eulogy will begin at 10:30 a.m. before the funeral mass. Rev. Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Stephen cemetery. Visitation will start at 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Jacqueline Glee Peterson was born in Milwaukee, daughter of John and Lillian Peterson. She grew up in Big Falls, Iola and Evanston IL. A favorite memory was her pampered childhood living at her grandparent's hotel in Big Falls. She moved to Stevens Point after graduating working at Hardware Mutual until she married Leonard Osowski on Sept. 9, 1950. They raised six children. Her number one priority was caring for her family. Besides being a stay-at-home mom as the children grew, she also worked outside the home retiring at age 69 from the Ruth Gilfrey Center.
She was a YMCA member for 27 years enjoying swimming, Yoga and Tai Chia and a member of St. Joseph's Parish. The Alzheimer's dolls Jackie created brought comfort to many patients at St. Michael's Hospital. She was a familiar face at the Lincoln Center, especially for writing and pottery classes. Many of her hand-made pieces will be enjoyed by family and friends for years to come. Her love of poetry inspired her to write her own, some of which was published in 2016 in her book "Poetic Moments All Around Me".
Other things she enjoyed were knitting, baking, nature walks, feeding wildlife, bird watching, socializing and reading. Her warm contagious smile was well known around town.
She is survived by her children Jane (Terry) McKnight, Stevens Point, Sandra (Mark) Bystrom, Mary (Rob) Reid, Ann (Jerry)Lang-Bigalke, Joe (Jean) Osowski, Plover, daughter-in-law Lori Osowski, Amherst, brother Ronn Toebaas, Galena, IL, 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren. (Also her beloved feline companion, Sassy, provided her much joy, company and comfort.)
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her spouse Leonard, son Mark Osowski and close friend Dan Houlihan.
Jackie's family offers special thanks to Portage County Health Center for their loving care in her final days.
Memorials to Portage County Humane Society or Aging & Disability Resource of Portage County.
Published in Stevens Point News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020