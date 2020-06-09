James "Jim" L. Graboski of Stevens Point, age 83, passed away Monday afternoon June 1, 2020 with his loving family at his side at Marshfield Medical Center Palliative Care Unit. Jim was born July 13, 1936 in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Phillip and Alice (Branta) Graboski. He graduated from PJ Jacobs in 1954 and attended Milwaukee Vocational School of Barbering in 1955.
His marriage to Mary "Christine" Baumhofer, took place on Feb. 15, 1958 at St. Stephen's Church. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. His wife of 62 years survives.
Jim owned and operated Jim's Barber Shop on the square for 58 years until his retirement in 2012. He loved his work, the people he served and the community he lived in. Jim loved gardening, fishing, boating activities, sports, traveling to family events, but most of all spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Chris, their children; Christine (John) Low of Mosinee, Lori (Eric) Hoth of Schaumburg, Ill., James (Brenda) Graboski of Woodbury, Minn., Jeff (Jenny) Graboski of Junction City and Mark (Tammi) Graboski of Traverse City, Mich.
Jim was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His grandchildren; Beth (Brad) Starkey, Sarah (Brandon) Forshall, Ryan (Amanda) Graboski, Brent ( Nicole) Graboski, Caitlin (Adam) Thielen, Jill (Cole) Ingram, Jacob Graboski, Sean Graboski, Cameron Graboski, Audrey Graboski and Alyssa Graboski. Great-grandchildren; Abigail Starkey, Carter Starkey, Connor Forshall, Weston Forshall, Chloe Graboski, Bennett Graboski, Haisley Graboski, Asher Thielen, Hudson Thielen, Nora Ingram and Rhett Ingram.
Jim also has numerous nieces and nephews who survive him.
Jim was preceded in death by his father Phillip Graboski, mother Alice (Branta) Graboski, sister Shirley (Rich) Phillips and sister Arlene (Al) Walkush. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial fund to Holy Spirit Parish Building Fund
Public visitation will be on Friday, June 12 at Ministry Center of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Stevens Point from 9 to 11 a.m. with a private family Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Ministry Center at one time with masks and social distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make their own decision whether to attend the visitation based on the best interest of your own health, and that of the family and community.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Public visitation will be on Friday, June 12 at Ministry Center of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Stevens Point from 9 to 11 a.m. with a private family Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Ministry Center at one time with masks and social distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make their own decision whether to attend the visitation based on the best interest of your own health, and that of the family and community.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Stevens Point News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 16, 2020.