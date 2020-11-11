Janice A. Schulfer, 84, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at her home in Plover of complications of congestive heart failure, on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Janice was born on July 18, 1936 to Robert and Kathryn (Harrer) Sabota. She graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1954, going on to work in the office at the Whiting-Plover paper mill from June 1954 – December 1957. She married Daniel A. Schulfer at St. Joseph's parish in Stevens Point on January 6, 1958. Janice then worked at Sentry Insurance for a short time, before her employment at Jenkins, Nason, Jenkins law firm through August of 1969. Thereafter, Janice was a homemaker and stay-at-home mother.
Janice enjoyed boating, annual trips up north with close friends and family, sewing, crocheting, traveling in the family's motorhome, and caring for her family. She enjoyed decorating and had an extensive collection of cardinals and snowmen.
She is survived by her husband, Dan, their three children Gene (LouAnn) Schulfer, Dale (Crystal) Schulfer and Susie Hoffman, as well as seven grandchildren, Kaleigh, Sammi (special friend Kole), and Cassie (special friend Riley) Hoffman, Jacob (Julia), Zac, Cole and Mason Schulfer.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Don Sabota and son-in-law Keith Hoffman.
The family extends a very special thank you to the wonderful care provided by Ascension Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established for Hospice and St. Bronislava parish.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Bronislava Catholic Church, 3200 Plover Road, Plover, WI 54467 at 11:00AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 with Rev. Brandon Guenther presiding. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Pisarski Community Funeral of Plover, 2911 Plover, WI 54467 from 9:00AM until 10:45AM on Thursday.
Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and at church for the funeral mass. If you are not comfortable attending, or are in ill health, online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
