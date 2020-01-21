|
Jeanette L. Mayek , age 91, of Stevens Point died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her home. Jeanette was born on Jan. 25, 1928, in Stevens Point. She was the daughter of the late Roman and Christine (Phillips) Mayek. She attended local schools graduating from Marie High school and from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with an English degree. Jeanette worked at Sentry Insurance for 68 years, retiring in 2013.
She enjoyed golfing, bowling and the outdoors. She loved spending time with her good friend Mary Shumway where they would search for Native American relics.
Survivors: include her sister, Audrey "Peachy" Zurawski. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters; Theresa (Robert) Schiebe, Marcine (Fuzzy) Wilkenson, Marilyn (Richard) Kozickowski and Ramona "Dolly" (Leonard) Chick and brother, Roman Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam will officiate. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the St. Faustina Room of St. Peters Church until the time for mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Jeanette's name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Stevens Point News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020