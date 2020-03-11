|
Jeanette M. Wierzba, 83 of Shantytown, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Jeanette was born on March 30, 1936 in the town of Sharon to Victor Sr. and Martha (Goskowicz) Bembenek. She attended George Washington School, St Adalbert's Catholic School and graduated from Rosholt High School in 1954.
Her marriage to Frank C Wierzba Jr. took place at St. Adalbert's Catholic Church in Rosholt on June 2, 1956.
Jeanette was a devoted wife to her husband Frank until his death last September. They worked along side each other raising their family and farming in Shantytown. Frank & Jeanette traveled to almost all the States and some areas of Canada and Mexico.
She loved gardening, always trying new vegetables and flowers to see them grow. Jeanette was an excellent cook and baker. Holidays were an important time for family and she always prepared a feast for all the family. Family mattered most, from the oldest child to the youngest great grandchild. Each one was special.
Survivors include four sons: Leroy (aka-Kojak), Larry (Gayle), and Brian (LeeAnn) all of Shantytown, and Paul (Lisa) of Wittenberg. Three daughters: Shirley (Larry) Weir, Cynthia (Myron) Skierka of Stevens Point, and Nancy (David) Wojcik of Bevent. Jeanette was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister Mary Ann (Albert) Eiden of Custer.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents, four brothers; Ben, Bill, Victor Jr. and Eugene.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent with Fr. Augustine Bentil presiding. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. A Rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m. Visitation will follow until the time of Mass at the church.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
Jeanette wanted to send a special thank you to Sister Mary Ellen for all the prayers and visits, also a special thank you to Jeanette's seven special angels that took care of her day and night when she came home with hospice care. Love you all. Thanks also to Aspirus Hospice staff for their great care, especially Donna and Liz.
Published in Stevens Point News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020