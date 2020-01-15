|
|
Jerome P. Bachinski, 91, of Stevens Point passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Whispering Pines, surrounded by his wife and five children. He was born July 6, 1928, in Stevens Point, son of Barney and Rose (Sroda) Bachinski.
Jerome attended St Peters, P.J. Jacobs and UWSP. Jerome was skilled with many talents. He worked for the telephone company and Jacobs Music repairing juke boxes. Jerome worked for Consolidated Papers, Inc. for over 40 years, where he started as an electrician, and retired as an instrumentation supervisor. He also served as 2nd ward alderman for two terms in the 1960s.
Among his many talents were building model airplanes and rockets, and he could fix just about anything that needed to be fixed. He was a great story teller, and always had one more joke for you before you hit the road. He could frequently be spotted riding his bike around town, sometimes with one of his little dogs in the back basket. He loved to ride his bike, even well into his eighties.
Jerome married Stephanie Kozak on June 2, 1952 at St. Stanislaus Church. They celebrated 67 years of marriage. Jerome is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie, and their five children. Diane (Scott) Bergman, Deborah (Hal) Gakeler, Tom (Molly) Bachinski, Donna (Brian) Koch and Dorie (Jeff) Byrne; 15 grandchildren, Christine Ligman, Matt Schaefer, Jennifer Shaver, Jason Gakeler, Sam Gakeler, Nick Bachinski, Emily Bachinski, Joe Bachinski, Adam Koch, Jacob Koch, Bennett Koch, Madeline Koch, Shane Byrne, Nathan Byrne, and Peyton Byrne; ten great grandchildren and many cousins.
Jerome was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerome's family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the warm and caring staff at Whispering Pines, and the nurses of Ascension Hospice. We would also like to recognize and thank the friends and families we met at Whispering Pines for their love and support that Jerry and Stephy received. In lieu of flowers memorials in Jerome's name will be established at a later date.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jerome will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 18, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Rev. Steve Brice will officiate. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation on Saturday from 1:15 p.m. until time of service at the church. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Stevens Point News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020