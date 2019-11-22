|
Joanne L. Seper, 85, of Plover, passed peacefully with her family at her side on November 9th, 2019.
Joanne was born in Chicago to the late Walter and Dorothy Filer. She owned and operated a tropical fish store with her husband, Robert, for many years before retiring to Wisconsin in 1989. She had many interests, including fishing, bowling, reading, and shooting pool. Her favorite times were spent with her family. She enjoyed playing cards, trivia games, and making frequent trips to the casino.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her son, Walter, her brother, Richard Filer, and her sister, Marlynn Scott.
She is survived by her brother, Wayne (Mary) Filer of Pleasant Prairie, WI, her sons Leonard Gabrys of Stevens Point and Phillip Haynes of North Carolina, her daughters Mary (John) Tomazin of Plover, and Sherry Patritto, of Plover, her grand-daughter Lauren Patritto of Lakewood CO, and dear nieces and nephews.
Joanne was kind-hearted and had a great sense of humor. She will be deeply missed.
The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Humane Society of Portage County in Joanne's memory.
