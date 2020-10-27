John J. Rucinski, 64, of Plover died Thursday October 22, 2020, at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital. John was born on March 14, 1956, to John and Ann (Bazan) Rucinski. He graduated from Mosinee High School in June of 1975. His marriage to Delores Ligman took place on August 31, 1984. John worked in maintenance at McCain Foods for over 30 years. He enjoyed watching Nascar, mowing his lawn, tinkering with anything that had a motor and welding. John and Delores enjoyed watching the birds, squirrels and deer that would roam in their backyard. The couple enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and just driving around looking at scenery. In his younger adult years, he enjoyed hunting and wildlife out West.
Survivors include his wife Delores, mother, Ann, brothers, Jerry (Kathy) and Ed (Bev). Sister, Pat (Gary) Engebretson. Step-Children, Lyn (Leigh) Schuh, Craig (Anne) Patoka and Amy (Todd) Tuskowski. Grandchildren, Lucas Schuh, Leo Schuh, Evan Tuskowski and Grady Tuskowski. Also survived by nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father John.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday October 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center 2911 Plover Road Plover. Rev. Ed Shuttleworth will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Bronislava Parish Cemetery Plover. Visitation on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. Masks will be required at the service. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com