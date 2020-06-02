Joseph Todd Rauguth
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Todd Rauguth, ONE OF A KIND, was born August 23, 1963 in Milwaukee. He is the son of Joseph Seignemartin (deceased), and Betty Rauguth, later adopted by step father Milton Rauguth (deceased). Joe's siblings include Scott, Brad, and Heidi.
Joe was married to his wife, Susan Baird-Rauguth, on the beach in Jamaica 26 years ago. Joe's in-laws were an integral part of his life and include Mary Ann Baird, Jerry Baird (deceased), Mary Baird-Barnes, Patti Baird-Wimme (deceased), Kris and Lisa Wimme. He is also survived by nephews and nieces.
Joe had a variety of interests. He was a creative soul with a great sense of humor.
He loved music, especially the Grateful Dead, bluegrass, rock and the blues. He regularly attended performances and music festivals. He enjoyed spending time with his music family.
Joe loved pets especially his dogs Mae and Benny and cat Priscilla.
He had a love of travel which has taken him to Jamaica, Belize and numerous locations around the United States. Adventure travel included kayaking in the boundary waters in northern Minnesota, backpacking in New Mexico and exploring the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
His love for others was demonstrated by randomly going to nursing homes to distribute garden flowers and always volunteering to lend a hand to friends on various work projects.
Humor was one of Joe's favorite endeavors, routinely setting up situations that would surprise his "victim". One victim, Dickie, and Joe spent months trying to "one up" the other with what could be fit in one another's mailbox. Dickie and his son Gavin were always there for Joe during the last year and a half while Joe battled cancer.
Joe loved gardening producing his own natural food, including preparation and many times using his own created recipes. He was an accomplished cook.
Sounds corny, but Joe's favorite two TV shows were the Walton's and Little House on the Prairie and his favorite channel for movies was Turner Movie Channel that plays exclusively old movies.
Joe's unique attributes, thoughtfulness, and creativity will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations to the Portage County Humane Society would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 1, 2020
Your uniqueness and smiles will be missed among our music family ❤ I already miss all the corner jokes you always blew up my inbox with.
Tuck & Mary
Friend
May 30, 2020
really loved Joe and I will miss him dearly. He was a true friend always willing to give whether it be a helping hand, a laugh via sly joke or unusual act, or simply by lending an ear. During the 20+ years I knew him, he was always there for me and the world will be a much emptier place without him.
Dan Harley
Friend
May 28, 2020
So sad to hear of Joes passing. Joe was a great friend who we vacationed and went to many concerts with. Joe liked to live on the wild side and enjoy life to its fullness. RIP Joe.
Jeff & Chris
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved