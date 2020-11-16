Joyce M. Danielski, 85, of Stevens Point, died Monday November 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving husband and children. She was under the care of Ascension Hospice Home Care. Joyce was born on February 3, 1935, in Stevens Point. She was the daughter of the late Bernard and Fern (Hansen) Kulick. She attended St. Peter's grade school and Maria High School. Her marriage to Ernie Danielski took place on August 16,1954 at St. Peters Catholic Church. Joyce worked as a teachers aid at Madison Public School in Stevens Point for many years. She was a member of the St. Peters Rosary Society. She enjoyed family gatherings, spending time with her children and grandchildren playing board games, watching game shows and Packer games. Survivors include her husband Ernie of Stevens Point. Children, Duane (Pam) Danielski, of Stevens Point, Judy (Dave) Wright of Stevens Point and Gerard (Stephanie) Danielski, of Plover. Six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Sisters, Darlene (Ron) Klestinski of Manitowoc, Joan (Jim) Boehnlein of Stevens Point, and brother, Don Kulick of Forest Lake MN . Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Ken.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday November 10, 2020, at St. Peters Catholic Church. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam officiated. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com