|
|
Kathleen "Kay" Prior, 93, of West Burlington, died at 11:22 AM Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.
Born July 25, 1926, in Dodgeville, she was the daughter of Roy and Mary Jane Beckman Riffel. On October 25, 1947, she married Francis X. Prior in Dodgeville, IA. He passed on April 7, 1997.
She worked as a office worker for IRC/TRC for 18 years, retiring in 1981.
She graduated in 1944 from Sperry High School.
Kay was a member of Divine Mercy Parish - SS. Mary and Patrick Catholic Church, West Burlington. She also was a member of their Altar and Rosary Society, and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, and Legion of Mary Auxiliary. Kay also organized the Widows Luncheon Group in 1997 and served as the leader for several years.
Survivors include her four daughters, Peg Speed of Burlington; Teresa Prior of Bothell, WA; Kathleen Prior of Stevens Point, WI; and Carol Wheeler of Altoona, IA; one brother, Francis "Jim" Riffel of Jasper, IN; numerous grandchildren, great-granchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, three daughters Mary, Barbara and Beth, one son, Michael, six brothers, Mark, Dan, John, Del, Ralph, and Wilbur Riffel, two sisters, Lenora Flaherty and Isabel Vance.
A Rosary Service and visitation were held Thursday October 31, 2019 at Divine Mercy Parish - SS. Mary and Patrick Catholic Church, West Burlington.
The Funeral Mass of the Resurrection for Mrs. Prior was held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at SS. Mary and Patrick Catholic Church, West Burlington with Father Dan Dorau as the Celebrant. Music was provided by the Des Moines County Resurrection Choir. Burial was in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Benign Essential Blepharospasm Research Foundation.
Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Kay's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.
Published in Stevens Point News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019