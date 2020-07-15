1/1
Kathleen Mae "Kathy" Zimdars
1932 - 2020
Kathleen "Kathy" Mae (Reinerio) Zimdars passed away unexpectedly on Saturday June 27, 2020.

Kathy was born on November 30, 1932 in Gile, WI to Bert & Louise (Richards) Reinerio. Her family moved to Milwaukee when she was young and there she graduated from Pulaski High School. She attended UW-Whitewater where she met her husband Bill and received her Bachelor's degree. While teaching for the Stevens Point Area School District she attended UWSP where she earned her Master's degree.

She is survived by her adored husband of 64 years Bill Zimdars, Stevens Point, WI, daughters Karen (Dan) Clark, Weston, WI, Jody Plover, WI, sons Kurt, Stevens Point, WI and Eric (Cheri) Whitewater, WI, beloved grandchildren Michael (Nicole) and Brian Clark, Jon, Sydney, Caitlyn, Brianna and Peter Zimdars, treasured great grandchildren Madelyn and Mason Clark. Loved sister of Muggs(Harry) Bolanowski, loving sister-in-law Darlene Turke, niece & nephews, special cousins, great nieces & nephews, other relatives and many treasured friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bert & Louise Reinerio, cherished infant son Keith and mother-in-law Elda Staude.

A visitation with social distance & mask precautions in place will take place on Saturday July 18, 2020 at Beloved Community Church. Please see their website for further information on visitation times at www.belovedcommunitysp.org. A private service will be held afterwards.

Memorials can be made in her name to Adaptive Recreation Program (local Special Olympics program) c/o Stevens Point YMCA, 1000 Division Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481 or their church The Beloved Community (Redeemer) 900 Brilowski Road, Stevens Point, WI 54482.

A special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, where she and Bill have lived the past year and a half for their care. She always told her family the staff who cared for her were wonderful people.

We would like the memorial folders to have the picture of our mother on the front page along with "In loving memory" The family chain saying & image we would like on the inside left and the other information on the inside right.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolence can be expressed at www.HonorOne.com

Published in Stevens Point News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
Beloved Community Church
Funeral services provided by
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
Memories & Condolences
July 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 10, 2020
I enjoyed working with Kathy at Ben Franklin!
Karen Hassler
Coworker
July 10, 2020
Special lady! I always enjoyed working with her at Ben Franklin.
I know she will be missed by many!
Karen Hassler
Coworker
July 6, 2020
All my sympathy to you, Bill and Family, on your loss. I was glad to know Kathy and call her friend.
Janice Doxtator
Friend
