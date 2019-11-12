|
|
Kathleen Sommers, age 87, of Custer passed away at 7:30 pm, Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Michael's Hospital with her husband, Ray, by her side and several family members.
Kathleen was born in Glendale, CA to Joseph and Frances (Erickson) Hastings. When her Daddy Joe died of TB, contracted in the trenches of France in WWI, the family moved to rural North Dakota, where she lived at her grandfather's farm and later in an orphanage. When her Mother recovered from TB, the family moved to Richfield, a suburb of Minneapolis. By the 10th grade she had gone to 10 schools. She went to college on a war orphan's scholarship to the University of MN – Minneapolis, where she earned her BS in Occupational Therapy. While attending college, she met the love of her life, Raymond Sommers, who was a teaching assistant in the chemistry department. Raymond was at UM-Minn due to an earlier accident, which enabled him to defer his army enlistment for 9 months while he recovered and attended school. They met in the cafeteria line at the Newman Center, were engaged 3 months later, and married a year after that. She visited Ray when he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Their first of 14 children was born 9 months later. They moved to Bethesda, MD when Ray was transferred, and Kathleen worked as an Occupational Therapist at the National Institute of Health. When Ray worked at the Institute of Paper Chemistry they lived in Appleton and International Falls. When Ray prayerfully decided to work as a teacher at what was then the Wisconsin State College at Stevens Point (now UW-SP) they moved to Stevens Point. This included a year sojourn in East Lansing, MI. After having 10 children, they moved east of Polonia, where Kathleen continued her full time job as a homemaker, welcoming 4 more children. Kathleen was active in La Leche League, the Shield of Roses (a pro-life group), and the Catholic Charismatic Renewal. She was a 3rd Order Franciscan. She was an avid reader, seamstress, beekeeper, photographer, family historian, and writer. She loved the Lord and attending daily Mass. She prayed constantly, especially for those in most need. She took great joy in her children and their spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and all extended family. She loved most the one who was in trouble. She loved singing, always had a smile on her face, and radiated with joy. She had the gifts of gab and holy laughter. A high school friend wrote in her yearbook, "She talks as she goes, and she goes on forever."
Kathleen was preceded in death by her son, Michael, grandson, Mateo, great grandson, Mio, daughter in law, Laurie, and brothers Pat and Tommy. She is survived by her sister Mary, her loving husband of 65 years, Ray, her children, Ted (Kathy), Jean (Greg) Marchel, Joe (Terry), Chris (Toni), Marie (Mark) Gilpatric, Paul (Jane), Liz (John Elliott), Peter (Patti), Margee (Kyle) McCarty, Heidi (Tom) Buckett, Matthew (Jennifer), Max (Lisa), and Rachel, grandchildren, Justin, Dillon, Maria (Mario) Antonetti, Teresita, Christina, Shannon (Luke) Starre, Robert, Meg, Katie, Seamus, Michael, Nicholas, Christopher, Madeline, Luke, Grace, James, Rebecca, Al (Jessica) Gross, Forrest (Stephanie) Gross, Rosie (Ryan) Messner, Taylor, Daniel, Michael, Tommy, Deacon Sam, Anna, Ellie, Charlie, Liam, Freddie, Paul, David, Erika, Luke, Jesse, Alex, Lorren, Brittany, Ashley, Eli, Emma, Johnny, and great grandchildren, Josie, Ray, Lissy, Shaunna, McKenna, Fori, Owen, Anna, Tyler, and Victoria.
In lieu of flowers, Masses may be offered for the repose of the souls in purgatory.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 4-7 pm, at Shuda Funeral Chapel, 3200 Stanley Street, Stevens Point. All are welcome to attend. On Thursday, November 14, a visitation (9:30-11 am) will precede a funeral Mass (11 am), followed by burial and reception, all at Sacred Heart Church, Polonia. In Kathleen's constant spirit of generosity and welcome, all are invited to join.
Published in Stevens Point News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019